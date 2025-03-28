WFRS take ‘significant steps’ to improve fire protection in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Protection Team have received great feedback following a recent reinspection from His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Since the previous inspection in 2023, WFRS’s Protection Team created an action plan detailing the measures to be put in place to ensure all areas of concern were addressed and reviewed, resulting the previous “cause for concern” being discharged.

The reinspection in February 2025 detailed how “the service has improved its oversight of fire safety activity with the use of performance dashboards” along with a refreshed risk-based inspection programme.

Lee Freeman, His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, said in the report, “We are pleased to see the significant steps the service has taken to address the cause of concern we issued. The result of this work is that the service now has clear direction for its protection activity and a resourced risk-based inspection programme, which targets the highest-risk premises.”

Group Manager, Zach Villers, Head of Protection, said,

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is delighted that the HMICFRS reinspection of the protection team has resulted in the discharging of the cause for concern. “Since the previous inspection the protection team has implemented robust plans, making sure the service has a clear direction and approach to manage its protection activity with a resourced risk-based inspection programme. “Although this is a great step forward for the service, this is only the start of our journey, and we will continue to move forward with purpose to provide excellence for the communities of Warwickshire”

View the full report, here.