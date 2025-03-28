Award-winning online self-help guide available to Warwickshire residents to make life easier  

AskSARA provides expert advice and information on products and equipment for adults and people with disabilities, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The online self-assessment tool, which is part of Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well webpage, provides valuable resources and guidance on services across the county that can support people to make choices about their health and wellbeing, so they can stay well and independent for as long as possible.

AskSARA can provide advice and guidance on products which may be able to assist with concerns, such as low energy or shortness of breath, by finding out more information from the individual like:

Do you tire when walking?

Do you find doing tasks in your home difficult?

Do you struggle when doing tasks out of your home, like shopping?

Do you become short of breath when walking or completing household chores?

Some of the products recommended to aid with shortness of breath include shopping trolleys, walking sticks, bath boards, shower assistance, lightweight hoovers, cleaning aids, dressing aids and openers. These aids are highlighted within personalised reports with an option to self-purchase equipment and devices.

The AskSARA service is publicly accessible and doesn't require users to create an account or share any personal details. Adults can complete a guided self-assessment tool to produce an individual report with suggested ideas, information, and advice, based on the answers to simple, multiple-choice questions.

A range of equipment and devices are available through AskSARA such as automatic pill dispensers and reminder clocks, as well as general equipment such as toilet frames, kitchen trollies and perching stools.

Solutions suggested by AskSARA have already helped many people in Warwickshire and can reduce people’s reliance on friends, family, and professional carers and help people to stay happy, healthy and independent in their own homes.

In 2024, AskSARA supported customers with:

Maintaining independence - preparing food, opening jars, bottles, and packages, assisting with stair usage, using the shower, getting into bed, taking a bath, hair care, driving and transport, living alone and help in emergencies.

Maintaining health and wellbeing – medication management, getting out and about, eating and drinking, sleeping and using the toilet,

Carers support – support for caring for someone.

Equipment and furniture advice – stairlifts and through floor lifts, grab rails, bath support, toilet aids, general home safety, chairs and furniture.

Pete Sidgwick, Director of Social Care & Support at WCC said:

"As we age, many of us find certain daily tasks increasingly challenging. However, by taking small preventative measures, you can significantly enhance your long-term health and maintain your independence for as long as possible. "Our Living Well website offers access to AskSARA, a valuable resource that provides help and support in ways you may not have considered. The online self-assessment tools make it simple to explore assistive technology, leading to an improved quality of life. These tools offer innovative solutions and guidance on services available in Warwickshire, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their own health and wellbeing. "If you or someone you know could benefit from assistive technology, I strongly encourage you to utilise the resources available on our Living Well website."

Visit the Living Well website and find out more about the resources available and how to access them.

Find out more about the assistive technology available from AskSARA.