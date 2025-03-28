Warwickshire parents and carers with children starting school in September 2025 will get their school news on 16 April

Secondary National Offer Day is coming on 16 April.

Warwickshire parents and carers who have applied for a school place for their child in either Reception or Year 2 of a Junior School starting in September 2025 will get the news of their school place on National Offer Day (16 April).

As with the Secondary National Offer Day earlier in March, the Council will automatically accept school places on behalf of each family on this day. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action but wait to hear from their new school.

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at Warwickshire County Council, explained: “Starting school for the first time is always a big milestone for every child and their family, as is moving from an infant to a junior school. We always try to make this process as easy as possible, so parents and carers can log onto our Parent Portal on Wednesday 16 April to see where their child will be going in September. As usual, we will automatically accept the place on their behalf and this way, parents and carers have less work to do, and it allows us to focus more of our time on placing children in schools.”

On receipt of their school place, only those families who have alternative plans for their child need to contact the Admissions team. Details on how to do this will be included in their letter.

For more information on primary school admissions in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace