Station Road and Wharf Road, Fenny Compton - 30mph and 40mph Speed Limit Orders

Following on from statutory consultation Warwickshire County Council are making the 30 mph and 40mph speed limit orders as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 91 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 87 kB)

Fenny Compton 20mph and 30mph speed limit order 2002 (PDF, 737 kB)

Fenny Compton 20mph and 30mph speed limit Variation No.1 order 2025 (PDF, 333 kB)

Station Road 40mph speed limit order (PDF, 280 kB)

Consultation Plan (PDF, 418 kB)

Queries

Any queries in respect of the Orders should be addressed to Chris Gildea via email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Station Road & Wharf Road”.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

