Incorrectly disposed of material triggers fire at Rugby’s Hunters Lane recycling centre

Find out more about the fire at Rugby Hunters Lane recycling centre.

Warwickshire County Council’s Waste Recycling Team has paid tribute to the prompt actions of the county’s fire and rescue service after appliances were called to a skip fire at Hunters Lane Recycling Centre in Rugby earlier this afternoon.

The skip fire at Hunters Lane, Rugby started in the small electricals skip at around 2 pm on Thursday 27 March. Warwickshire’s Fire and Rescue Service attended swiftly and the fire was extinguished by 3 pm.

Andrew Pau, Warwickshire County Council Head of Waste & Country Parks, said: “This incident at Hunters Lane serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of incorrectly disposed batteries and other hazardous items. We are very grateful to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and effective response.

“It's crucial that residents understand the correct way to dispose of items like batteries, vapes, and electricals to prevent future fires and ensure the safety of our recycling centre staff and the wider community. We urge everyone to utilise the dedicated facilities provided at our Household Waste Recycling Centres or through other designated collection points."

Fires do happen occasionally at recycling centres and when smoke is seen, local residents are advised to call the fire service via 999, keep their distance, stay indoors and shut their windows.

Fires at recycling centres and in kerbside bins are most often caused by the following items which are listed along with the correct way to dispose of them:

Vapes - Do not put in any kerbside bin. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for vapes, or return to the vendor

Batteries - Do not put in a kerbside bin. Some local councils do take at the kerbside when presented in a separate bag on bin day. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for batteries, or place in dedicated container at many larger supermarkets and electrical retailers

Waste Electrical and electronic items - Do not put in a kerbside bin. Some local councils do take at the kerbside when presented in a separate bag on bin day. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for waste electricals, or return to electrical retailer

Hot ash, cinders, coals or disposable BBQs - Do not move or put in any bin until cold. Speed up cooling by using cold water.

The Hunters Lane site will be open tomorrow morning at 9:30 and booking is required.

Warwickshire County Council would like to apologise to anyone who had a booking for after 2 pm today, those bookers can visit on Friday without having to make another booking. Anyone planning to visit at the weekend should make a booking as all Warwickshire recycling centres are likely to be very busy in this fine weather.

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/