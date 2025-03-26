Warwickshire Libraries to introduce quicker and more user-friendly online system in April

Warwickshire Libraries customers are being reminded that exciting digital changes are coming soon.

Customers of Warwickshire County Council’s library service are being reminded that exciting changes are coming next month to the important online systems that provide Warwickshire Libraries’ website and app.

The changes are part of plans for the service to deliver a quicker and more user-friendly online experience.

The online system currently manages Warwickshire Libraries’ book collection, e-resources, customer accounts, and loan history. It supports access to the online catalogue, Library App, online borrower account management and renewals, PC use in the library, Hublets, eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and eNewspapers.

The new library management system will provide an improved user experience with several new features, including a new Library App which will enable customers to use a digital library card, making issues and renewals much more efficient.

The online system changeover will take place between Wednesday 9 April – Tuesday 29 April 2025, and during this period there will be temporary changes to some library services. For example, access to the library app and access to borrower accounts will be temporarily unavailable.

Customers will still be able to return, issue and renew their items, but will need to bring their library card with them to do this. New customers wishing to join Warwickshire Libraries will be able to do so by visiting a Warwickshire County Council library in person with ID.

Customers will also be able to continue using library computers and Hublets, and have access to eBooks, eAudio books, eMagazines and eNewspapers. They can also find information about library events and activities at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

At present, customers are unable to reserve items, but any pre-existing reservations will be carried across to the new system and be fulfilled once it is fully functional.

For more information, please speak to a member of staff at your local library or visit the FAQS webpage: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarysystemchangeover

Ayub Khan, Head of Libraries, Heritage & Culture and Registration Services, said:

“The new library management system will provide us with a great opportunity to deliver an improved online experience for all of our library customers. However, as we enter the changeover period next month, we understand that some customers may be hesitant about these updates. To address any concerns, I encourage people to speak with our friendly and welcoming libraries staff, who will be on hand to talk you through the changes and how everyone will benefit from the improved online experience”.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities and events, you can follow them on Facebook or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.