Visit The Bloxam Room ceremony venue in Rugby ready to celebrate life’s special occasions

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at The Bloxam Room in Rugby on Sunday 6 April, 11am – 2pm.

Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

The recently updated ceremony room has a light, bright and airy feel with tasteful cream-coloured furnishings, including original furniture from when it served as the town council meeting chamber. Situated in the historic market town of Rugby, the venue offers disabled access and beautifully kept gardens adjacent to the registration office, providing excellent photo opportunities to capture your special day at its best.

The Bloxam Room can provide seating for up to 50 guests for different types of legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies. To find out more about booking The Bloxam Room for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/bloxamroom

Charlotte Matty, Registration Service Manager, said:

"The next open day at The Bloxam Room in Rugby is a wonderful opportunity for couples to meet our Registration Services team and to discover the possibilities of what this lovely bright ceremony venue has to offer. “Warwickshire Registration Services really understands the importance of delivering the best service for your special day, and we look forward to meeting with current and prospective couples on 6 April to discuss your ceremony plans.”

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk