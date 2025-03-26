Open Day to celebrate and showcase Lillington’s new health hub

A day of celebrations is to be held to mark the official opening of the Lillington Health Hub.

Although the new centre has been up and running since August 2024, the partners behind the project are hosting a special open day on Saturday 10 May, to give members of the local community the opportunity to meet the teams and find out more about the extensive range of services and activities available.

The modern health and wellbeing centre is the outcome of a successful collaboration between Warwick District Council, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, SWFT Clinical Services, and Valley Road Medical Practice, integrating primary care services with a range of community health teams.

The development cost of the two-storey, low-carbon building was £6.3m, which included £2.8m from Warwick District Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £228k from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Taking place between 11am and 3pm, the 'Lillington Health Hub Community Open Day' will include a bike zone, a range of art and nature activities for all ages plus free refreshments. There will also be a series of short talks from local mental health services.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities at Warwick District Council said: “We warmly invite local residents to come along on Saturday 10 May to find out more about this new life-changing facility which is right on their doorstep. This is so much more than a medical centre and we can’t wait to showcase what’s on offer here from talking therapies, seated exercises, drop-in clinics, arts and crafts, wellbeing walks and gardening groups.”

Councillor Alan Boad, Warwick District Council (Leamington Lillington ward) said: “I’m proud to see this wonderful new health hub up and running for the people of Lillington, the successful outcome of years of planning and a substantial investment by the partners involved. It’s important now that local people canreap the benefits of the wide variety of health and support that is on offer here. I therefore strongly encourage those living close-by to come along on 10 May to find out more.”

Adam Carson, Managing Director at SWFT said: “The Lillington Health Hub is such a great asset for the local community, and I am delighted that so many people get to benefit from the facilities. Integrating health teams with primary care and community and voluntary services is so beneficial. I would urge as many people as possible to attend the open event and see for yourself what a forward-thinking development it is.”

Cheryl Herbert, Practice Manager at Valley Road Medical Practice added: “We are very pleased to be part of the Lillington Health Hub and all its modern facilities, thus allowing us to continue to care for our local community as we have done since 1953. We hope lots of local people come along on 10 May to see our fantastic new home.”