Setting young people up for positive futures

As part of the county’s child friendly commitment to help young people be skilled, a new Warwickshire campaign will share resources and advice for to prepare teenagers for their next step in education, training and employment.

Set for the future covers a number of topics relevant to young people aged 16 and over to equip them with information to get through their exams, make choices about their next steps and thrive.

Recognising the challenges and opportunities facing today's youngsters, the campaign goes beyond post-secondary planning to address key areas crucial for success, including exam preparation, mental well-being, skill development and more.

One of the featured topics is the promotion of post 16 choices through guidance about the different pathways available after Year 11/KS4. All 16-year-olds in England must continue learning until 18, but it's not all about school. There are a number of training and education options available:

Academic qualifications: Formal education leading to recognised qualifications like A Levels, BTECs, Cambridge Technicals, Internation Baccalaureate, and T Levels.

Vocational qualifications: Practical qualifications designed to help young people gain the skills and experience that they will need for a certain job. The choices might be Apprenticeships, Technical Qualifications (such as NVQs, Tech Bacs, or City and Guilds), and BTEC apprenticeships. Explore opportunities at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships-3/wcc-apprenticeships

Traineeships and Internships: Work-based programs to gain skills and experience. Traineeships are more formal training programs that lead to employment, while internships are short-term work placements Find more information at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships14to19

Supported Internships: Supported Internships are a full-time structured work-based education programme based primarily at an employer. Supported Internships help young people aged 16-24 with an Education, Health, and Care Plan to achieve paid employment. To find more information please check here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/learning-employment/post-16-education-training-send/2

Study options:

Sixth Form : Continuing at the same school or applying to another school. This is a continuation of the school experience, focusing on academic qualifications like A Levels.

Going to college: Colleges offer a broader range of subjects, including both academic and vocational qualifications. They often provide a more independent, university-like experience, preparing students for higher education or employment.

Independent learning providers: It doesn’t have to be a choice of school or college. There are independent organisations that offer entry level courses and employability training for young people who want to get a qualification or learn the skills to help find a job.

Vocational learning: Apprenticeships combine practical work experience with structured study, allowing young people to gain valuable skills and qualifications while earning a wage. They offer a direct pathway into specific industries. Find more information here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships14to19

Employment and training

Warwickshire County Council's Skills Hub can help young people prepare for work by:

Providing access to career exploration tools, skill development workshops, and personalised guidance.

Supporting them to develop employability skills, including CV writing and interview techniques.

Promoting opportunities and targeted support for young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

Offering community-based support in places such as libraries to provide 1:1 job coaching, career advice, and digital training.

Hosting career exploration tools and skill development resources at https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/5/our-work-with-people

To help Warwickshire’s young people understand the options open to them, the Hub is holding a series of Future Careers Fairs across the county so young people can meet with local employers and businesses and find out more to help them to decide on their next steps. To find out more about the hub events, email Careershub@warwickshire.gov.uk

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “Making post-16 choices can be overwhelming for young people and we encourage them to seek as much guidance and information as they can from teachers, parents, career advisors, and training providers. Finding out about opportunities to explore careers, take skills assessments, and gain work experience can also be helpful to help inform their decisions. The topics we will cover in our 'Set for the Future' campaign support our mission to help young people be skilled and to achieve their potential. By providing accessible information, we wish to empower young people to feel confident and knowledgeable so they can make the best choices for their own futures.”

For more information and resources on post-16 options visit the Department for Education Skills for Careers page.

Further information to help young people get set for the future is online at http://childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/setforthefuture