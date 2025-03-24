Improved support for unpaid carers across Warwickshire via new digital platform

A new digital platform designed to support unpaid carers has launched in Warwickshire.

The smart, easy-to-use service, called Bridgit Care, has been commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to help carers find the resources they need, whenever they need them, while also connecting them to in-person support available locally.

There are over 50,000 unpaid carers in Warwickshire (2021 Census). If you provide unpaid emotional or physical support for a friend, neighbour, family member or member of the community, you are a carer. Your age and the range of support you give do not matter.

Bridgit Care is now available to unpaid carers across the county in addition to the existing support provided by Caring Together Warwickshire. The tool brings everything carers need together in one simple, easy-to-use platform. Whether it’s finding answers to questions, planning for emergencies, or discovering local events, Bridgit is designed to make life easier for carers, including:

24/7 Support: Quick advice and guidance whenever you need it, including finding local events and support services.

Smart Forms: Register with your local Carers service, notify your GP you're a carer or apply for a Carers ID card - all with the Share you're a Carer smart form.

Carers Discounts: Access savings with the Virtual Carers Card.

Emergency Planning Made Simple: Easily plan for those “what if” moments.

Zoe Mayhew, Director of Social Care & Health Commissioning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are thrilled to offer carers across Warwickshire access to Bridgit Care. The tool provides essential support, information, and advice to assist unpaid carers in Warwickshire to maintain their caring role whist maintaining their own wellbeing”

Darren Crombie from Bridgit Care added: “Caring for someone can be overwhelming, and we want to make it easier. Bridgit Care is packed with tools and information to help carers manage stress, balance their responsibilities, and access financial support. Most importantly, it helps carers connect to local services and events, ensuring they always know where to turn for in-person help.

“Bridgit Care was built with input from carers, health teams, and community organisations to ensure it truly meets the needs of the community.”

If you’re a carer in Warwickshire or know someone who is, learn more about Bridgit Care at: https://bridgit.care/support/ww/t=?wcc

or scan the QR code below to get started.







