Fernsby Brookes - Carer

Job overview

NOTE: Certificate of Sponsorship is NOT available.

As a Carer you will ensure the Service Users lead fulfilling, valued lives and are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Encourage and support the Service Users to access the community and take part in social activities and enjoy their hobbies.

Assist with daily living skills and personal care, always ensuring the Service User`s safety and wellbeing.

Duties

To ensure Service Users are at the heart of care delivery and that their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing.

To support Service Users with all aspects of their day to day living, enabling them to enjoy the best possible quality of life.

High level of responsibility and duty of care required - most of the employee's work will be alone with the Service User/s in their home.

Compassion, good communication skills and a calm and caring manner essential for this important role.

Ensure laid out Care Plans and other information on caring and supporting of Service Users are followed.

Responsible for informing the Registered Manager of any changes in the needs of Service Users.

Responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of all individuals under your support as their carer.

To provide care in accordance with best practice and legislative requirements, reflecting policies and procedures and agreed standards under the direction of the Senior Support Worker/Care Coordinator

Skills

Proactive: Plan, develop, implement, and assess approaches to promote health and well-being, whilst recognising and reporting situations where there might be safeguarding concerns.

Knowledge of dementia care practices and techniques is advantageous.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport with clients and their families.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, for effective interaction with clients and team members.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Compassionate nature with a genuine desire to help others improve their quality of life.

Flexibility to adapt to changing needs and schedules of clients.

If you are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others and possess the necessary skills, we encourage you to apply for this rewarding position as a Carer / Support Worker.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Pay: £13.00 per hour

Expected hours: 37.5 – 40 per week

Benefits:

Additional leave

Company events

Company pension

Flexitime

On-site parking

Referral programme

Sick pay

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Ability to commute/relocate:

Rugby: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

Application question(s):

Do you require a CoS?

Do you have access to a car to use for work?

Experience:

Support Worker: 1 year (required)

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence (required)

Business Insurance (required)

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Willingness to travel:

100% (required)

Work Location: In person

To learn more, or apply, please visit: Job Vacancies | Live in care in Coventry | Home care in Rugby | Fernsby Brookes Home Care | Quality Care in Rugby and Coventry