Rugby business elevates customer service with Skills Escalator Fund

Customers at a forward-thinking small business in Rugby are receiving the most polished service after staff training funded by the Skills Escalator programme.

Orscheln Products Europe, which employs 16 people at its premises in Pelham Road, has clients in more than a dozen countries across Europe as well as in the UK.

Keeping those clients content, informed and satisfied is crucial to the growth plans of the business, which specialises in control-based systems. To support this, five employees underwent training delivered by Coventry Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Skills Escalator.

Paul Turner, Manufacturing Engineering & Health & Safety Manager at Orscheln, said:

“Customer service is so important to us. We have a great sales team that wins us the orders but then we also have to provide a really good ongoing relationship with all our customers. We have always prided ourselves on doing that but are now better equipped than ever after the Skills Escalator training. “For us, training is not just a tick-box exercise. Any training has to be useful and suitable and this absolutely was. Among other things, it covered customer service essentials, time management, understanding stress and managing customer excellence. We also previously accessed funding for some forklift truck training. The Skills Escalator support has been brilliant.”

Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, added:

“Orscheln is one of many great small businesses in Warwickshire which enjoys a high reputation with its customers across Europe. I am delighted that the training funded by the Skills Escalator was so valuable and will enable them to keep proudly flying the Warwickshire flag far and wide.”

Paul continued,

“We are not a huge business so want people to be as adaptable as possible. We believe in being as prepared as can be, which means taking a proactive approach. Next month, myself and Saj Sayed, our Quality & Environment Manager, are attending a course with a view to making us better equipped to deal with some big orders that are coming down the track across Europe.”

Councillor Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council's Portfolio Holder for Growth, Investment, Digital and Communications, concluded:

“Orscheln Europe employs a relatively small team in Rugby but has a growing customer base across the continent, and the company recognises the key role staff have to play in realising its ambitions. “Thanks to the Skills Escalator, we have been able to support Orscheln to invest in its most important asset – its workforce – and deliver training which both strengthens the resilience of the team and puts the company in a great position to grow the business moving forward.”

The Skills Escalator Fund, delivered by Warwickshire Skills Hub, is funded by UKSPF in partnership with the county’s district and borough councils, in the case of Orscheln, Rugby Borough Council.

To find out more about how Warwickshire Skills Hub can support your business with apprenticeships and upskilling, contact skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk and a Business Support Advisor will be in touch.