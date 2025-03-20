25 Social Fabric Fund projects benefitting to date

Warwickshire County Council has announced reaching a total of 25 community projects which have now received funding through its £2.5m Social Fabric Fund.

The fund is a blend of £1.5 million capital and £1 million revenue elements, focusing primarily (but not exclusively) on communities that have been identified as being in the top 20% of the national Indices of Multiple Deprivation and commonly known as Lower Super Output Areas.

National Indices of Multiple Deprivation include health and life expectancy, employment opportunities, risk of poverty, numbers of school leavers not in employment, education or training.

The Social Fabric Fund develops local projects and initiatives that will have a positive impact on communities. It supports Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to harnessing the power of communities, through their existing strengths and assets, to create opportunities and tackle inequalities for their residents. This aligns with the recently published Director of Public Health Report 2024: The Power of People and Place: Celebrating and inspiring community-based wellbeing which promotes the positive role of the community in good health and wellbeing.

Of the £2.5m fund, 83% of this has been awarded to projects in Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire, reflecting the presence of top 20% Indices of Multiple Deprivation lower super output areas in these Boroughs.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate change and culture, said: “It’s wonderful news that so many schemes have benefitted from the Social Fabric Fund. The fund supports delivery of and the Council’s commitment to local projects and initiatives that will have a positive impact on communities and supports the council’s commitment to harnessing the power of communities to create opportunities and tackle inequalities, building on the strengths and assets that already exist within the community.”

Community schemes to have benefitted from the funding include:

A new community hub in the Bar Pool South and Crescents Area of Nuneaton, to be operated by the charity Saints (Together for Change).

A local environmental programme in Lillington, giving resident information to make informed decisions about reducing their household bills.

Support for the reopening of Bedworth Civic Hall, part of the venue’s “Act One” project.

Refurbishment and improvement costs for three community centres in Nuneaton.

The refurbishment of two sports pavilions in North Warwickshire.

Other projects include funding for community associations, local environmental and biodiversity projects, funding for youth clubs and other children and young people’s support activities, and funding for local organisations supporting a range of vulnerable groups including older people, people with disabilities, and people experiencing domestic abuse.

More information about the fund can be found by emailing communityconversations@warwickshire.gov.uk

List of Lower Super Output Areas in Warwickshire

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough

Bar Pool North & Crescents

Kingswood Grove Farm & Rural

Camp Hill Village & West

Abbey Town Centre

Middlemarch & Swimming Pool

Abbey Priory

Hill Top

Camp Hill East & Quarry

Kingswood Stockingford Schools

Abbey North

Bede East

Bede Cannons

Poplar Coalpit Field

Camp Hill North West & Allotments

Riversley

Bede North

Poplar Nicholas Chamberlain

North Warwickshire Borough

Mancetter South & Ridge Lane

Atherstone Central – Centre

Rugby Borough

Brownsover South Lake District North

Rugby Town Centre

Warwick District