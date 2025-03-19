From wardrobe to wonderful: Warwickshire recycles for Guide Dogs

Generous textile donations from Warwickshire residents, at the county’s recycling centres have raised over £10,000 for the Guide Dogs Charity.

As an incentive to encourage residents to recycle unwanted textiles at Warwickshire’s recycling centres, Warwickshire’s Waste Management Team, donate 10% of income received from textiles recycling to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Since the last puppy – Hugo – was named in November 2021, textiles donations have continued at all sites and the Waste and Recycling Team are very pleased to announce the latest target amount to be reached which enables another puppy to be named and followed through puppy walking and training.

The more textiles that are donated, the more money is raised for the charity and a huge thank you goes to residents for recycling their unwanted textiles which has resulted in £10, 000 being presented to the Leamington-based Guide Dogs charity.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Warwickshire residents have shown incredible generosity, turning unwanted textiles into a lifeline for Guide Dogs!

“This £10,000 milestone demonstrates the power of community recycling, proving that small actions can make a massive difference. Every bag donated helps train a life-changing guide dog, and we’re immensely grateful for everyone’s contribution. Let’s keep up this fantastic effort!"

Residents are being encouraged to continue to bring their unwanted clean clothes, hats, towels sheets, blankets, duvet & pillow covers, curtains, paired shoes, bags and belts (in any condition) to their local household waste recycling centre. Residents are asked to put these items in a plastic bag to keep them clean and dry and reminded that no duvets or pillows can be taken.

Residents will be given the opportunity to vote for the name of the new puppy on Facebook over the coming weeks and should follow @warwickshirerecycles for more details.

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/