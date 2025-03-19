Celebrating International Day of Happiness

Celebrate International Day of Happiness on 20 March by recognising the importance of play, connection, and wellbeing in the lives of children and young people. As part of ...
Celebrate International Day of Happiness on 20 March by recognising the importance of play, connection, and wellbeing in the lives of children and young people. As part of its child friendly commitment to help children to be happy, Warwickshire County Council is marking the day by looking at what being happy means to them as well as reminding people of services and activities in the county to offer some joy. Whether it's exploring Warwickshire’s beautiful country parks and open spaces, getting active and creative at local community centres, or joining a youth club to make new friends, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun and feel happy. Young people from Warwickshire Youth clubs and the Warwickshire Youth Council were asked what makes them happy, and their answers were simple but powerful—spending time with friends and family, enjoying a slice of pizza, or getting lost in a good book. To bring their voices to life, four short video reels, where young people share their thoughts on happiness in their own words are being shared on Child Friendly Warwickshire social media channels throughout the day. Happiness and mental wellbeing go hand in hand, and young people in Warwickshire have been actively engaging in conversations about what supports their emotional health. In a recent Warwickshire Youth Council Podcast episode, they discussed mental health, self-care, and ways to support each other—important topics that highlight how feeling happy is about more than just having fun; it’s also about feeling safe, supported, and valued. You can listen to the episode here: Let’s Talk Warwickshire Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Experiencing happiness is vital role for a child's wellbeing, and as a child friendly county, we are committed to making Warwickshire a place where every child and young person has the opportunity to thrive. Hearing directly from young people about what makes them feel good is a great reminder of the importance of friendships, family, and the simple joys in life. “This International Day of Happiness, we encourage everyone to take a moment to do something that makes them smile and to spread happiness wherever they can." Join the conversation on the Child Friendly Warwickshire social media pages and tell us—what makes you happy? Follow us and share your thoughts using #BeHappyWarwickshire. For more ideas on how to be happier, kinder check https://actionforhappiness.org/ To discover more about the activities and services available for young people in Warwickshire, visit Child Friendly Website