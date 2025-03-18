Easter events and days out at Warwickshire Country Parks

Outdoor egg-citement awaits in Warwickshire!

Spring into action this Easter with a cracking line-up of outdoor events and activities at Warwickshire’s Country Parks. From egg hunts to campfire treats, there’s something for all to enjoy in the great outdoors.

Families can book a variety of engaging sessions with the Country Parks Rangers at Kingsbury Water Park, Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Ryton Pools Country Park. Activities include Easter crafts, pond dipping, minibeast hunts, and even toasting hot cross buns over a roaring campfire. Places can be booked via Eventbrite at bit.ly/cp-easter-magic, or by visiting the Ryton Pools or Kingsbury Water Park visitor centre from 9.45am to 3pm at the weekend.

Easter 2025 events:

Kingsbury Water Park

Monday 14 April – Easter wreath decorating

Wednesday 16 April – Easter duck antics

Tuesday 22 April – Campfire hot cross buns & den building

Friday 25 April – Pond dipping

Hartshill Hayes Country Park

Tuesday 15 April – Easter duck trail

Thursday 24 April – Minibeast hunting

Ryton Pools Country Park

Monday 14 April – Family den building

Tuesday 15 April – Pond dipping

Wednesday 16 April – Boats, rafts and watery sticks

Wednesday 16 April – Young Anglers

Thursday 17 April – Easter egg hunt

Tuesday 22 April – Pond dipping

Wednesday 23 April – Campfire hot cross buns & den building

Wednesday 23 April – Young Anglers

Thursday 24 April – Family den building

Friday 25 April – Minibeast hunting

Beyond the organised events, Warwickshire’s ten country parks, greenways, and nature reserves provide the perfect setting for a spring day out, whether you’re looking for a peaceful nature walk or a fun-filled family excursion.

The largest country parks, Kingsbury Water Park and Ryton Pools Country Park, both have two play areas, miniature railways, popular cafés, bike hires, lakes and pools teeming with wildlife, and a vast choice of trails to explore. Pooley Country Park offers a large play area and the new Pit Stop Coffee Shop, with scenic views and walks by the canal.

Burton Dassett Hills is perfect for picnics and kite flying, while Hartshill Hayes is a haven for woodland walks and picturesque viewpoints, also offering a well-equipped play area.

And for those looking for car-free walking or cycling, Offchurch, Stratford and Kenilworth Greenways provide scenic routes through the countryside, with horse-riding also available on the latter two.

Find your nearest country park here.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Culture and Environment at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire’s country parks provide the perfect low-cost way to get outdoors and make the most of the Easter holidays. With an exciting programme of ranger-led activities alongside fantastic spaces to explore, there’s no better time to enjoy the benefits of nature, from boosting wellbeing to creating wonderful family memories.”

