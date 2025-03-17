Applications open for Watch Manager roles at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is offering an exciting opportunity for experienced leaders to transfer and help shape the future of our service.

Wholetime Watch Manager applications are now open, offering experienced Wholetime Watch Managers the opportunity to transfer across to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

WFRS is committed to excellence, innovation, and community safety. As part of our evolving approach to emergency response, we are opening applications for strong, adaptable leaders who can drive change and inspire their teams.

David, Watch Manager at Coleshill fire station, transferred to WFRS in 2011 and has never looked back:

"Being a Watch Manager at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service is incredibly fulfilling. I love the opportunity to lead and support my team, helping them develop and reach their full potential.

“This role has challenged me in many ways, particularly in terms of leadership and personal growth. Managing a team of 12 at Coleshill fire station has pushed me to think differently and develop a wide range of skills, thanks to the extensive training and development opportunities provided by WFRS.

“To me, leadership in this role means being passionate about people, guiding them, and creating a positive impact on their lives and careers. One of the things I'm most proud of in my career is being part of the trauma support team, where I can make a real difference in helping my colleagues cope with the aftermath of challenging and traumatic incidents.

“Experienced Wholetime Watch Managers should consider transferring to WFRS because of the strong investment in personal and professional development, as well as the supportive and nurturing environment. I transferred to WFRS in 2011 and have loved every moment since.”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, added:

“Our priority is to keep our communities safe and our Watch Managers at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service play a vital role in this, leading their teams to deliver a wide range of work. We are looking for strong, adaptable leaders who can drive change. If you’re looking for a service that values your experience and offers the chance to lead, develop, and make a difference, this could be the perfect move for you.”

Find out more about the role and apply here: https://ow.ly/mPca50VcBbV

