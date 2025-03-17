Barnfield Homecare - Care Assistant (Stratford)

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN A WELL-ESTABLISHED HOMECARE AGENCY.

Up to £13.10 per hour, plus 40p per mile!

Job summary: As a Care Assistant, you will be responsible for providing quality care to our service users. This could include personal care, companionship, practical care or specialist care. Experience is preferred but if you don’t have any care experience, don’t worry - we will provide all the training and guidance you need.

Benefits:

● High rates of pay up to £13.10 per hour, plus 40p per mile

● Full holiday pay & pension

● Car parking permit given

● Full training provided

● Uniform & full PPE provided

● Job security & flexible working hours

● Cluster calls to reduce travel time

Working hours:

Monday to Sunday (alternating weekends). You can choose from the following shifts:

● Morning & lunch calls: approx. 7.30am to 2pm

● Lunch & bed calls: approx. 3pm to 9.30pm

Working as a carer is a rewarding job that allows you to meet new people. And at the same time, we enable you to learn and enhance your skills. That includes a personalised progression plan for you to become the best carer you can be – and the benefits to go with it.

● Our website: www.barnfieldhomecare.co.uk

● Homecare reviews: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432182233

If you think this job is rightfor you,then please apply via our website or call 01789 610 500