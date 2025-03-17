Free online events for families to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2025!

Discover local and national events running online this week for Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

Warwickshire County Council along with partners including Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, Integrated Care Board, Coventry City Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust are supporting this year’s Neurodiversity Celebration Week which runs from 17 - 23 March 2024.

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways a person’s brain processes information and can include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, and dyspraxia.

Founded in 2018, Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences. It aims to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported. The week is an opportunity for schools, universities, organisations, and individuals to celebrate the many talents and advantages of being neurodivergent and the strengths of a neurodiverse community.

From March 17 to 23, families can participate in engaging panel discussions focused on key neurodiversity topics. These discussions aim to foster understanding and inspire conversations about neurodiversity, welcoming parents, carers, and professionals alike. Best of all, these events are completely free and open to everyone.

Here's a glimpse of some of the upcoming events:

Perspective of Young People on Neurodiversity: Monday 17 March 2025, 7pm to 8.30pm.

This panel discussion is chaired by Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity.

Empowering Neurodiversity in the Workplace: Tuesday 18 March 2025, 1:30 to 3:00pm

Join Professor Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-It Solutions as she chairs a discussion on fostering an inclusive workplace for neurodivergent individuals.

What makes spaces and places neuroinclusive in education?: Wednesday 19 March 2024, 4:30 to 6:00pm

Chaired by Peter Quinn, Inclusion Consultant, Coach and Trainer, this session will look at issues that impact neurodiverse students, as well as highlighting some innovative practice.

Navigating Neurodiversity and the Criminal Justice System: Thursday 20 March 2025, 3:30 to 5:00pm

Professor Amanda Kirby chairs a thought-provoking discussion on the intersection of neurodiversity and the criminal justice system.

Parent and carers – Supporting children through times of transition: Friday 21 March 2025, 11:30am to 1:00pm

Chaired by Holly Matthews, Self-development Coach and founder of The Happy Me Project, this panel session brings together experts and families to share practical strategies, lived experiences, and expert-backed insights to ease moments of change.

To learn more and register for any of the 24 virtual events, please visit the Neurodiversity Week website.

For local events, please visit the Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice Eventbrite page.

Additionally, the e-booklet entitled Information for Neurodivergent People and their Families is available to view or download from the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) website. And a new website section for neurodivergence and autism provides a hub for useful information and resources; please visit: Neurodivergence & Autism - Happy Healthy Lives

Find out more about the week on the Neurodiversity Celebration Week website.

Find out more about the Warwickshire County Council SEND offer