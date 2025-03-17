Warwick Bridal Shop Finds Perfect Match to Help it Grow

A boutique bridal shop in Warwick is on course for growth after its owner found the perfect match to support the business.

Becky Lavelle launched Lavelle Bridal Couture six years ago when she wanted to start her own company and decided to put her passion for fashion into her own venture.

After going wedding dress shopping with her sister, Becky felt there was an opportunity to do things differently and launched the business from Jury Street in Warwick.

Originally, she planned to make the dresses herself but decided, instead, to curate a collection from UK and international designers – from Jesus Peiro through to Vera Wang – and focus on the service offered to clients.

But, on the back of Covid, Lavelle Bridal saw a reduction in enquiries – not just during lockdown periods but with fewer engagements, there were fewer weddings in the subsequent years.

By the spring of 2024, Becky was wondering whether to continue with the business but was told about support available through the Business Resilience and Growth programme, which is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

Initially, Becky was sceptical about what might be on offer but when she was paired with Chamber support manager, Sarah Humphreys, she immediately knew that it was the ideal match.

She said: “I was a little bit unsure about what was going to be on offer because I didn’t think anyone would fully understand my business and the market we are in.

“But I was then introduced to Sarah and we hit it off straight away. She had lots of experience in running a business, including in the wedding sector, so that was great.”

Sarah recognised that there was a challenge around getting more footfall into the boutique, and that Becky had limited time to increase its visibility. They worked together on sales strategies and time-saving marketing actions to increase its digital presence.

The changes worked, with Becky enjoying her best month of sales soon after implementing some of the ideas. She is now building a network of followers, as well as growing her contacts with wedding venues and events companies.

“I got myself into an exclusive wedding fayre, for example, and it led to a bride-to-be coming in and purchasing a dress very soon after,” said Becky. “So, the event more than paid for itself!

“I am so grateful to Sarah. I really looked forward to our meetings because I would always come out feeling more energised and ready to work on the business, not just in it.

“I’ve rediscovered my love for what I do and I’m looking forward to more success in the future.”

Sarah said: “"Becky was great to work with. In our one-to-one meetings, we worked on the vision of the business and covered multiple growth strategies. Being an action taker, Becky quickly started implementing changes in her business, which soon started to reap the desired results.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our priority is to support Warwickshire’s businesses to have the right skills and knowledge to help them grow and create a thriving economy in Warwickshire.

“The Business Resilience and Growth programme provides bespoke support to businesses, supporting them with a range of topics.

“It’s great to see the impact the programme can have for our local businesses, Becky, founder of Lavelle Bridal Couture, was able to access support to help her address her challenges and create sales and marketing strategies to overcome these, with an almost immediate impact seen through increased sales.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy at Warwick District Council, added: “The District Council is pleased to lend its support to Lavelle Bridal Culture and other small businesses in our area through this excellent programme. We are delighted to see the positive impact it is having and would encourage other local organisations who find them themselves in a similar situation to get in touch to find out about the specialist help and advice that is available.”

The Business, Resilience and Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils) and Warwickshire County Council. To find out more about business support programmes available and your businesses eligibility please contact Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.