Rainbow Care Solutions: Care/Support Worker Roles

Position: Care/ Support Worker

Responsible to: Field care supervisors

This job description applies when you accept an assignment from Rainbow Care Solutions to work as a care/support worker

Care/ Support worker

Purpose of position

This care service involves a programme of personal care and household care management that is personalised for each service user in the form of a care plan. Care duties will therefore include assisting the service user with a variety of duties, and in doing so the carer will observe and respect the service user’s dignity, privacy and independence as far as is practical.

Principal responsibilities – Care/ Support Worker

· To provide personal and practical care services for people with a wide range of illnesses and disabilities.

· To assist service users with getting up in the morning, dressing, undressing, washing, bathing and to use the toilet where necessary.

· To help service users with mobility problems and other physical disabilities, including incontinence and help in use- and care of aids and personal equipment.

· To help care for service users who are dying.

· To help in the promotion of mental and physical activity of service users through talking to them, taking them out, sharing with them in activities such as reading, writing, hobbies and recreation.

· To make and change beds; tidy rooms; do light cleaning and empty and clean commodes.

· To launder service users’ clothing.

· To set tables and trays, serve meals, feed service users who need help, prepare light meals and wash up, and tidy and clear away.

· To read and write in Daily log records and take part in staff and service users’ meetings and in training activities as directed.

· To collect pensions.

· To conform to all policies, procedures and guidelines laid down by Rainbow Care Solutions in respect of carrying out these care duties and in other administrative aspects of the business, as relevant.

· To be available to work as and when agreed with Rainbow Care Solutions giving, where possible, 24 hours’ notice of any cancellation.

· To carry out accurately, and in a competent manner, instructions from managers and supervisors, adhering to the care plans of individual service users.

· To actively talk- and listen to service users, allowing for their personal choice in their own home.

· To ensure all home visits are for the time allowed, as scheduled and log in and out or request the service user’s signature on supplied timesheets at the end of each visit, showing accurate time of arrival and departure. Deliver timesheets weekly to Rainbow care office for processing.

· To maintain accurate, concise, up-to-date and timely records of the service user’s care, diary logs, medication forms, financial transaction sheets and timesheets.

· To return all relevant paperwork to the office where deemed necessary by the company.

· To document each visit in the daily log, detailing tasks undertaken, any changes which have occurred and other relevant information. To write clearly, showing accurate time of arrival and time of leaving, with accompanying date and signature. To be considerate in respect of written comments made in the daily log so as not to unduly or unintentionally offend or upset the service user as they and their family/representatives are entitled to read it.

· To work only within Rainbow Care’s regulations regarding the handling of service users’ finances, ensuring accurate documentation and receipting of any transactions.

· To be familiar with Rainbow Care’s Health and Safety Policy and to promote safe working practices. To ensure full compliance with infection control procedures following company policy.

· To report and record any accident or incident which may occur – no matter how minor, whether to the service user or carer.

· To report back to the manager(s) or supervisor(s) on any aspect of the service user’s care which, in the view of the care/support worker, warrants investigation or urgent action.

· To report immediately to management any noticeable changes in health, behaviour or circumstances of service users – maintaining the service user’s right to privacy and confidentiality.

· To participate in reviews of service users’ care plans as required. (for key workers only)

· To be aware of, and comply with, the tasks and activities which must NOT be undertaken as part of care duties, as detailed in Rainbow Care’s Policy on Prohibited Duties (Limits of Responsibility)

· To advise supervisors and/or managers of any perceived problems or difficulties experienced with the service provided to service users.

· To advise supervisors and/or managers of any ideas which might enhance or improve the level of service delivered to service users.

· To perform such other duties as may reasonably be required.

· To participate in induction and foundation training and regular in-service training programmes as directed by managers or supervisors.

· To make yourself available on a regular basis at an agreed, appointed time to assess and review your personal and professional progress which will be recorded on your personnel file, which is available for inspection on request. This will be carried out as either a one-to one or annual appraisal.



Care staff are promoted from within the organisation, according to their achievements and skills development. Aptitude, commitment and a readiness to embrace training are all taken into consideration. Promotions, where appropriate, follow annual performance appraisals.

All staff are required to respect the confidentiality of all matters that they might learn in the course of their employment. All staff must respect the requirements set out in the Data Protection Act 1998. All staff must ensure that they are aware of their responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work, etc. Act 1974.



All staff to abide by all Rainbow Care Solutions policies and procedures.

