Bright Integrated Care - Multiple Roles

We are a specialist personal care organisation, providing supported living for vulnerable adults and children with mental health needs, challenging behaviour, learning disabilities and much more. We are a specialist provider of temporary accommodation to care leavers between the ages of 16 – 25 years old, assisting them with developing life skills and knowledge so that they leave independently ensuring a positive quality of life.

Our aim is to empower care leavers with knowledge, skills and ability to take control of their lives by offering a wide range of opportunitie

Bright Intergrated Care homes in Leicester, Coventry Nottingham and Bedford, provide safe, innovative and bespoke packages of care for some of the community’s most vulnerable people. Our staff teams are well trained, dedicated and compassionate. We aim to make a positive, meaningful and sustainable difference to the lives of every person that we engage with.

To learn more and apply, please visit: Registration