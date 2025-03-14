Warwickshire County Council launches £1M Highways Community Action Fund

Warwickshire community groups are being invited to take the lead in shaping improvements to their local roads and streets, thanks to a new £1 million investment from Warwickshire County Council.

The Warwickshire Highways Community Action Fund (HCAF) is designed to empower local communities by providing financial support for capital projects that enhance the highways in their area. From resurfacing footpaths to implementing road safety measures, the fund ensures that local voices are heard and that improvements that might not otherwise happen can be delivered.

WCC is committed to working in collaboration with residents, town and parish councils, and community groups to make a real difference in local areas.

Successful applicants will need to show evidence of local support and provide a financial contribution proportionate to the scale of their project to demonstrate commitment.

What Can Be Supported?

The HCAF is a flexible fund that supports capital investment in highways-related projects. While studies and plans are not eligible, the fund can be used for:

Local highway maintenance – Resurfacing, pavement improvements, cycle routes, footpaths.

Road safety measures – Speed reduction initiatives, improved signage, school zones, and safe routes to school.

Environmental enhancements – Gateway signs, public realm improvements, signage, and way-marking.

Climate change adaptation – Local drainage improvements to address surface water flooding.

Not all proposals will be feasible due to technical, safety, or policy considerations, but WCC’s highways and road safety engineers will work closely with communities to refine and develop ideas where possible.

Cllr Jan Matecki Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning said: “Communities know their areas best, and this fund is about empowering them to make meaningful changes that improve safety, accessibility, and the local environment. By working together, we can deliver real benefits for residents across Warwickshire. We encourage local groups to come forward with their ideas and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to make a difference.”

Who Can Apply?

Applications are open to local communities across Warwickshire. Town and parish councils are expected to take the lead, but community groups may also apply if they can demonstrate broad local support. In areas without a parish or town council, WCC will work with recognised community groups to progress applications.

How to Apply

Interested in making a difference in your community? Find out more and submit your proposal here

For further information, click here or speak to your local Warwickshire County Councillor. Find out who your councillor is at Write to Them.