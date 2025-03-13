Funding to help Warwickshire groups working with young people

Youth groups across the county are invited to apply for small grants to support their work with young people aged 11-18.

Warwickshire County Council’s Youth Service has announced the next round of Youth Club Grants which provide funding for new and existing youth clubs in Warwickshire. The application period is 1 April 2025 to Friday 23 May 2025 for grants of £3,000 to £5,000 to support staffing and rental costs for one year to help youth clubs to grow and sustain universal youth work services.

The grants support organisations to; establish positive relationships with young people within a youth club setting, provide long-term, sustainable youth work, and demonstrable improvements in outcomes for the county’s young people.

The funding supports the delivery of weekly youth provision over a period of 12 months and taking place in the evenings after 6pm or at weekends. It cannot be used for youth work exclusive to school holidays or for short term projects.

A recent grant recipient, Cubbington Youth Club, has seen remarkable success since its establishment in 2024. A spokesperson for the club said: “Since Cubbington Youth Club was established, the number of young people joining has gone from strength to strength. The young members of our community have a fun yet structured place to go to make friends, and learn new skills.

“The club encourages and promotes good behaviour and the parish council has reported a reduction in antisocial behaviour in and around Cubbington since the club has been open.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, commented: “Warwickshire is child friendly and we are committed to ensuring that young people have access to safe, supportive spaces where they can develop new skills, build friendships, and contribute positively to their community.

“These grants provide vital funding to help youth clubs thrive, ensuring that young people have more opportunities to engage in activities that support their wellbeing and future success."

Youth clubs play a vital role in offering young people opportunities to socialise, develop new skills, and access support in a safe and welcoming space.

For more details on the grant criteria and to access the application form, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthclubgrants