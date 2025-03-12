Warwickshire families are being supported to form healthier habits with new Eat Well, Move More campaign

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is helping families to make healthier choices through a new campaign - Eat Well, Move More.

We all know how challenging it can be to feed our busy families healthy and nutritious food, but small, simple changes to improve diets and increase exercise can make a big difference to children's long-term health and wellbeing.

Healthy eating starts with simple swaps. Replacing fizzy drinks, juice drinks, and flavoured milks with water, lower-fat milk, or drinks with no-added-sugar is a great way to cut down on sugar. Energy drinks are not recommended for children under 16 as they are high in caffeine and can lead to physical and mental health issues.

Involving children in meal planning can also encourage healthier eating. Let them choose recipes, pick vegetables and fruits at the supermarket, and get them helping with meal preparation. Children learn by watching their parents—so setting a good example can make a real impact.

Portion size matters too. Kids are smaller than adults, so start with a smaller portion. If they’re still hungry, they’ll ask for more. When eating out, look for child-friendly options that include fruit and vegetables, and try to avoid bigger portion sizes like ‘go large or ‘supersize’ deals.

Sugary snacks can add up quickly. Fruit and vegetables are a great snack choice, but if kids are having packaged snacks, aim for no more than two a day.

A healthy lifestyle also involves plenty of physical activity. Children should ideally be active for at least 60 minutes a day, with 30 minutes taking place outside of school. This can be broken into short 10-minute bursts—they could try scootering to school, skipping to the shops, or dancing to a song!

There are lots of ways to encourage children to be more active. Make exercise fun by turning activities into games like tag, hide-and-seek, or dancing. Walk or bike to school if possible or visit a local park for a family walk. Warwickshire also offers a range of after-school sports clubs where young people can stay fit while developing socially.

Councillor Sue Markham portfolio holder for Children and Families said:

“As a Child Friendly County, we know that nurturing healthy habits from an early age is fundamental to building a strong foundation for children as they grow up. We understand that balancing family life, work, and healthy habits can be a challenge, so the Eat Well, Move More campaign is here to support families with easy, practical ideas to help children eat better and stay active. “By introducing children to a variety of nutritious foods and fostering positive relationships with eating and exercise, we are setting them up for a lifetime of good wellbeing. By making small changes every day, we can create lifelong healthy habits for our children."

For support to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle for the whole family, visit

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/eatwellmovemore