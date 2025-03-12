New Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029 launches with special webinar in March

Learn more about Warwickshire's SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029.

The new Warwickshire Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029 has been published and is now live on the County Council website, and parents, carers, and others with an interest in SEND, are invited to sign up to a one-off webinar later this month to learn more.

This comprehensive five-year plan aims to address the key challenges in services for children and young people with SEND.

The strategy has been shaped through the collaborative efforts of the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Partnership Board, drawing on a wide range of expertise and experiences. Significant engagement with key stakeholders has ensured that the voices of those who use and deliver SEND services have been central to its creation.

Key contributors include Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, IMPACT (a group of young people with SEND experience), headteachers and SENCOs, health and social care partners, and Department for Education representatives.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, emphasised the importance of the strategy. “We are proud to launch the Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029, a vital step in improving the lives of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. “This strategy reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with families, education professionals, and health and social care partners to ensure every young person has the support they need to thrive. By prioritising inclusion and building on our strengths, we are helping to create real, positive changes for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire.”

The strategy focuses on six delivery priorities for the next five years. These priorities include commissioning SEND provision, specialist resourced provisions, education health care needs assessments, promoting inclusive practice, preparing for adulthood, and improving workforce development and collaborative working, alongside meeting statutory requirements.

This inclusive approach highlights the strategy's commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable improvements for SEND services. The Warwickshire SEND and Inclusion Partnership Board will continue to oversee its implementation, ensuring collaboration and accountability remain at its core.

To introduce the new SEND and Inclusion strategy and provide an opportunity for parents and carers to learn more, a webinar will be held on Tuesday 18 March, 12.30pm to 1.30pm. The first part of the session will consist of a presentation outlining the main aims and six priorities included within the strategy and the actions identified to deliver these over the next five years. This will be followed by a live Q&A, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions about the strategy. To sign up to the webinar please complete this short form.

For those unable to attend on the day, the presentation element of the session will be recorded and made available after the event on Warwickshire's Local Offer pages.

Warwickshire’s SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029 can be found on the Local Offer webpages here.