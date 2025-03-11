Young carers in Warwickshire encouraged to take a break this Young Carers Action Day

Warwickshire is home to 1,500 young carers under 18 and approximately 1,700 young adult carers aged 18-25.

Young carers are those who assist with daily tasks and provide emotional support to a relative or friend with physical or mental illnesses or disabilities.

Young Carers Action Day, an annual event organised by Carers Trust, is taking place on Wednesday 12 March 2025 and aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by these young people and to advocate for better support for them.

This year, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is inviting partners, friends, and families of young carers across the county to join in supporting these remarkable individuals.

Young carers, alongside their school responsibilities, take on additional duties such as dressing younger siblings, cooking, cleaning, helping with homework, and providing emotional support due to issues like alcohol or substance misuse and mental health challenges. Data from a Warwickshire Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) reveals that over 300 young carers and young adult carers under 25 are providing more than 50 hours of support weekly, impacting their educational attainment, mental wellbeing, and future prospects.

The theme for Young Carers Action Day this year is "Give Me a Break." The focus is on highlighting the importance of providing young carers with regular breaks from their caring responsibilities. These breaks are essential for their mental and physical wellbeing, allowing them to recharge and pursue their own interests and goals. By advocating for better support systems that include respite care, we want to ensure young carers can take a break and enjoy a balanced life.

Caring Together Warwickshire is a service, commissioned by the council, offering targeted support for carers, including assessments of need, information and advice, groups and activities, one to one emotional support, and access to health and wellbeing resources. Supporting young carers in the community is a key focus for Caring Together Warwickshire. They understand that young carers need time for themselves, a chance to step away from their responsibilities, build friendships, and just be kids. They offer a range of breaks, activities, and emotional support to help young carers manage their roles while looking after their own wellbeing. Their efforts are aimed at reducing isolation, improving mental health, and creating positive experiences that help young carers feel valued, supported, and empowered.

At a recent workshop held at a school in Warwickshire, Young Carers told the Caring Together Warwickshire team what ‘Give me a break’ meant to them. Overall, it was decided that having a break meant stepping away from the worry they feel, with one eleven year old saying “I need some time at group to take my mind off what is going on at home.”

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “It is important that we recognise the extra duties young carers perform and the need for timely support. Young people may not realise they are carrying out extra duties at home that may impact their lives. We all need to support our young people to receive the help and support they need and not wait until there is a crisis. This Young Carers Action Day, Warwickshire can help to connect young carers with a growing network of support from all our partners.”

For information and advice, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

To learn more about Young Carers Warwickshire Caring Together, visit https://www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers/

To understand more about young carers and how to support them, access the free online Young Carers Aware Training here.