The Mary Anning Maquette comes to Market Hall Museum, Warwick

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick is thrilled to announce a rare and exciting opportunity for visitors.

From Friday 28 March, the museum will host the Mary Anning Maquette, the original clay model of a new sculpture honouring Mary Anning, a pioneering palaeontologist whose discoveries of ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, and other fossils on the Jurassic Coast revolutionised the field.

This unique exhibit, on loan from the Charity and Trustees of Mary Anning Rocks! will live in Mary's home town of Lyme Regis, Dorset following its country-wide tour, but for a limited time visitors to the Market Hall Museum will have the chance to see it up close and to celebrate Anning's remarkable contributions to science.

At the same time, visitors can explore the fascinating fossils found here in Warwickshire, which would have been just like those discovered by Anning. Warwickshire was once under the Jurassic Sea and currently on display at the Museum is a spectacular display of ichthyosaur skulls discovered in local quarries in the Victorian era.

Jon Radley, Curator of Natural Sciences says “We are very proud to be hosting the Mary Anning maquette. This is the original model for the statue created by Denise Dutton and is on tour around the country. We would like to thank the Charity and Trustees of Mary Anning Rocks! for this loan”.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, Cllr Heather Timms, said, “'It's fascinating to learn about the connections between Warwickshire, the museum collections, and Mary Anning, the world's most famous fossil hunter. Her maquette will be at the Market Hall until July and will be in good company among a display of some of the museum's most treasured Jurassic fossils'.

A bronze sculpture of Mary can also be seen in her hometown of Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast, celebrating her fossil discoveries in the nearby cliffs. Have you had your photo taken with Mary in Lyme Regis? The museum would love to see them! Plus come and have your photo with the maquette and share those too.

To celebrate the Mary Anning statue coming to Warwickshire, a series of fossil themed events are also planned to take place at Market Hall Museum:

Fossil Make & Create - Saturday 5 April, 10am – 12pm. Let the kids get crafty making fossil themed crafts. £1 per child. No need to book, just drop in.

Ask a Geologist - Saturday 5 April, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Meet a geologist and discover the hidden wonders of Warwickshire. Discover rock and stone samples from the local area – view the rocks through a microscope to see what you have never seen before! Visitors are also invited to bring in their own rock samples. This event, run by Warwickshire Geological Conservation Group is free to attend and there is no need to book, just drop in.

Fossil Hunter - Tuesday 15 April, 10am - 1pm. Help us celebrate the Market Hall Museum being host to the Mary Anning statue maquette. Curator Jon Radley will be on hand to show you fossils from the museum’s collection and help you to identify yours from home. Find out about fossil hunting and what fossils you can find in Warwickshire. Excavate the sandpit to find replica fossils and make a fossil to take home. This event is free and there there is no need to book, just drop in. Donations are welcomed.

Free Fossil activity trail - Saturday 24 May – Saturday 31 May. Explore the fossils on display at the Market Hall Museum. Ask at the desk on arrival for more information. Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm (closed Sundays and Mondays).

Family Fossil Hunt - Thursday 29 May, 11am – 2pm. Enjoy a day fossil hunting at Cross Hands Quarry and explore Warwickshire’s Jurassic past with the Curator of Natural Sciences, Jon Radley. You can keep anything you find! After the event, you can share pictures of your finds with the team on Facebook/X for identification. Suitable for ages 7+. All children must be accompanied by an adult and all attendees are required to pay. £9 + booking fee per person. Spaces are limited so it is advised to book soon via the Heritage and Culture Eventbrite page.

For further information about Market Hall Museum, please visit heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/ or visit their Eventbrite for upcoming events.