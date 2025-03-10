Warwickshire smokers encouraged to access free, local stop smoking support to go smoke free for good this No Smoking Day 2025

Anyone in Warwickshire looking to quit for No Smoking Day 2025, which takes place on Wednesday 12 March, can access 12 weeks of free stop smoking support.

No Smoking Day can be a great time to find motivation to quit smoking, with the added incentive that free support is available for anyone aged 12+ living or working in Warwickshire or registered with a GP in the region. People are three times more likely to quit for good with support rather than trying to quit on their own. With the average smoker saving around £2,000 per year by quitting smoking, there’s never been a better time to stop.

As part of the Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is promoting the well-known awareness day to encourage residents not to give up on quitting and make use of the variety of free stop smoking support available to across the county.

An estimated 11.1% of people aged 18+ in Warwickshire smoke, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2023). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024).

When people stop smoking, they will see vast improvements to both their physical and mental health. The benefits can be felt almost immediately after stopping, with your senses of taste and smell improving after only 48 hours. Within 8 hours, the levels of harmful carbon monoxide in your blood will have reduced by half.

Stopping smoking can also lead to improvements in mental health, with those who quit long term, experiencing reductions in feelings of anxiety and stress, as well as an increase in positive mood compared to those who continue to smoke.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“This No Smoking Day, we are encouraging smokers to reach out and get support to go smoke free for good. “Stopping smoking is an incredibly hard thing to do, which is why residents have access to free, non-judgemental support. There are real benefits to talking with a professional stop smoking advisor, and you’re three times more likely to quit for good than if you try quitting on your own. “We want people in Warwickshire to lead healthy lives, so No Smoking Day is the perfect time to make the commitment to quitting. Whatever your circumstances, support is available.”

The benefits of stopping smoking don’t just stop at your health. Smoking is also the biggest cause of accidental fires in the home, often because of people being careless when smoking in bed or not taking care extinguishing their cigarettes properly after drinking alcohol. There have been 21 smoking related fires in the last year alone, further signalling the need for caution from residents that smoke. Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The safest way to reduce the risk of fire to yourself and your family is to quit smoking this No Smoking Day. If you do smoke, please ensure all cigarettes are fully extinguished before leaving them and take care when lighting them indoors. “It is also important to ensure you are following best practices in the case of a fire, such as ensuring hallways are clear and that your smoke detector is working.”

For more information on fire safety at home, visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue website.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of one-to-one support (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only)

Access to a Smoke Free App

For free stop smoking support, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk or phone 0800 122 3780 for Coventry services or 0333 005 0092 for Warwickshire services.