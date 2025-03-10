Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service donates life-saving defibrillators to The OurJay Foundation 

A recent donation of defibrillators is helping to increase the availability of public access of these potentially lifesaving devices.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service recently donated 15 defibrillators to OurJay, a local charity dedicated to increasing the availability of public access defibrillators in memory of Jamie Rees.

The OurJay Foundation was established following the tragic death of 18-year-old Jamie Rees, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of New Year's Day 2022. Despite a defibrillator being located nearby, it was inaccessible, highlighting the critical need for 24/7 access to these life-saving devices.

WFRS’s Technical Department recently replaced all defibrillators used on their front-line appliances, resulting in a surplus of Cardiac Science G3 Defibrillators. Recognising the vital work of The OurJay Foundation, the team decided to donate 15 of these units, complete with batteries.

Naomi Rees, Jamie’s mother and founder of The OurJay Foundation, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We’d like to say a big thank you to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, for this kind donation. This will enable the OurJay Foundation to place accessible defibrillators across many more communities and continue to raise awareness around heart safety and the vital need for 24/7 accessible defibrillators, in memory of our precious Jamie.”

The foundation plans to replace the defibrillators’ pads and fully service them, enabling them to be deployed as community accessible defibrillators across Warwickshire. The donation comes as The OurJay Foundation is the Rugby Mayor’s chosen charity for the year, with the initial connection being made by the Technical Department at WFRS who approached the Mayor regarding the possibility of a donation.

“It is our hope that this donation will support and strengthen the capability of the Foundation so that they can introduce more public access defibrillators into the Warwickshire area in order to better protect against and prevent tragedies due to cardiac arrest,” commented Charlie Rudge from the Technical Department at WFRS. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support such a fantastic Foundation, which in turn will help protect our communities.”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, added, “Accessible defibrillators are crucial for saving lives. Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and having a defibrillator available within eight minutes can increase a person's chance of survival by up to 70%. We are proud to support The OurJay Foundation in their mission to ensure these vital devices are readily available to the public.”

The OurJay Foundation is committed to raising awareness about heart safety and the importance of accessible defibrillators. This donation from WFRS will significantly enhance their efforts to place these life-saving devices in communities across Warwickshire.