Breathe easier and improve your wellbeing by spending more time outdoors

Spring is just around the corner, with milder weather and signs of the new season to be discovered across Warwickshire.

This makes it a fantastic time of year to enjoy the numerous health benefits of spending time outdoors, from reducing stress to increasing physical activity levels.

Throughout March, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will be sharing useful information about ways to improve your overall wellbeing and breathe easier.

Evidence suggests that there are 5 ways to wellbeing that people can adopt to improve their wellbeing, feel more positive and get the most out of life:

Connect with other people

Be physically active

Learn new skills

Give to others

Take notice

WCC’s Country Parks are all spaces to adopt the five ways to wellbeing, Connect with other people and take part in one of the many activities and events on offer, hosted by the Country Parks ranger team. Country Parks events offer a fantastic opportunity for families to get together, spend time outdoors, and have lots of fun.

Be physically active – There are a total of ten country parks, greenways and nature reserves spread across Warwickshire, and each provides something unique to those looking to benefit from the restorative effects of nature.

With 33 lakes and pools, Kingsbury Water Park is a fantastic choice for those looking to enjoy the calming effect of spending time near water, while Burton Dassett Hills offers rolling landscapes and spectacular views. There are serene walking routes to explore in the ancient woodland of Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Ryton Pools Country Park is home to an incredible variety of rare and unusual species.

There are also a variety of activities on offer which are a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills including den building; pond dipping; campfire cooking; mini beast hunting and arts and crafts. The sessions are designed to help families and individuals build confidence and learn while connecting with their outdoor environment. Places can be booked via Eventbrite.

There's been lots of research about the effects of taking part in social and community life. Some studies have shown that people who help others are more likely to rate themselves as happy. One way to give to others it to explore volunteering opportunities. The Country Parks Rangers manage the physical maintenance of the parks, however, they are always looking for people to volunteer to help in many ways. Learn more about volunteering opportunities at Warwickshire Country Parks.

A programme of ‘Connecting with Nature’ events for people of all ages also continues to take place at Ryton Pools and Burton Dassett, including free moth mornings and arts and crafts, a perfect opportunity for people to take notice of the nature around them.

Councillor Margret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: "With Spring on the way, it offers us a fantastic opportunity to adopt the five ways to wellbeing and enhance our mental health. By taking advantage of the weather and embracing outdoor activities, we can improve our physical fitness, boost mental well-being, and create memories with friends and families.”

Discover the magic that can be found at each of the sites on the Country Parks website, and plan a visit to find out first-hand how nature affects your wellbeing.

If you are unable to get to a Warwickshire Country Park, there are still many ways for you to connect with nature and boost your wellbeing in green spaces across Warwickshire, which include parks, playgrounds, canals, cycle routes, woodlands, and nature reserves.