Watch Manager recruitment - frequently asked questions

Find additional information and frequently asked questions on the Watch Manager role.

Who can apply for this Watch Manager transfer process?

This opportunity is open to fully competent Watch Managers from UK fire and rescue services who meet the role requirements.

Do I need to have specific qualifications to apply?

Yes, you must hold:

Incident Command Level 1 (ICL1) qualification (or an equivalent recognised by UK fire services).

An IFE qualification (Level 3 Certificate or higher). If you do not have this, you must pass the WFRS Gateway Examination before submitting your application.

What is the WFRS Gateway Examination, and how does it work?

The Gateway Examination is an assessment that ensures candidates without an IFE qualification meet the knowledge requirements for the role. WFRS will facilitate the examination, providing guidance and support to help candidates prepare. More details on dates and format will be shared upon registration.

What does the recruitment process involve?

The process typically includes:

An online application.

A values-based assessment.

A values-based interview.

A medical and fitness assessment.

Pre-employment checks, including an advanced DBS clearance.

What locations are available for Watch Manager transfers?

Successful applicants will be placed at stations based on service needs. Locations will be discussed as part of the selection process.

Will I need to relocate to Warwickshire?

While we welcome applicants from across the UK, you must be able to work within Warwickshire and meet any operational requirements, including travel expectations.

What career progression opportunities are available?

WFRS is committed to developing its leaders. As a Watch Manager, you’ll have access to leadership training, mentorship, and progression routes within the service.

How does WFRS support its Watch Managers?

We provide:

Ongoing leadership training and development.

Opportunities to shape the future of the service.

A supportive and inclusive working environment.

What is the closing date for applications?

The deadline for applications is 23:59 7 April 2025. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Ready to take the next step?

If you’re a Watch Manager looking for a fresh challenge, new opportunities, and a service that values your leadership, this is your moment. Join us and help shape the future of Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Apply for the role of Watch Manager