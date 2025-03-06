Warwickshire County Council Cabinet approves enhanced highway enforcement policy

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved a new Highway Enforcement Policy, designed to ensure the safe and efficient use of the county’s roads and public highways.

This policy – approved at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 6 March 2025 – sets out a clear and consistent approach to dealing with encroachments, obstructions, and unlawful interferences on highways across Warwickshire.

To date, enforcement has been undertaken in accordance with the relevant statutory provisions. The opportunity has been taken to review and refresh the arrangements for enforcement which are set out in the Highway Enforcement Policy to ensure that they are up to date and remain legally compliant.

The new policy, reinforces the Council’s commitment to upholding the rights of the public to enjoy and use the highways, as mandated by the Highways Act 1980. It provides a framework for officers to address issues such as overhanging vegetation, illegally placed skips and scaffolding, and other obstructions that impede public access and safety.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This new Highway Enforcement Policy is a significant step towards ensuring our highways and pavements are safe and accessible for everyone. It provides a clear, consistent and transparent approach to enforcement which is vital for maintaining the integrity of our road network. We are committed to working with our communities to ensure compliance and this policy will help us to address issues promptly and effectively.

“The policy has been developed with a focus on proportionality, targeting, consistency, transparency, and accountability. We understand the importance of balancing enforcement with a pragmatic approach. Our aim is to educate and work with individuals and organisations to achieve compliance but, where necessary, we will take firm action to protect the public’s right to safe passage.”

Key features of the new policy include:

Clear Enforcement Principles: Outlines the standards and guidance for officers dealing with encroachments, obstructions, and unlawful interferences.

Proportionality and Targeting: Ensures enforcement action is proportionate to the risk and seriousness of the breach, with resources focused on high-risk areas.

Consistency and Transparency: Promotes a consistent approach to enforcement, with clear guidelines on decision-making and expectations for compliance.

Accountability: Establishes mechanisms for handling comments and complaints, ensuring accountability for enforcement decisions.

Emphasis on Dialogue: Prioritises discussion and education to achieve compliance, with enforcement action taken when necessary.

The new policy will be implemented from 1 April 2025, with a period of familiarisation for officers.

The report also highlighted that a comprehensive review was conducted, including benchmarking against other local authorities, to ensure best practice is maintained.

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found online: County Highways ‘Highway Enforcement Policy’

More information about transport and highways can be found on the WCC website: Transport and Roads in Warwickshire