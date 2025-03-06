Approved investment to boost Warwickshire’s Education Capital Programme

Significant investment has been approved to support the education of Warwickshire pupils.

On Thursday 6 March 2025 Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet took the decision to allocate £1.27 million to the Education Capital Programme to enhance specialist resourced provisions, improve accessibility, and bolster school safeguarding measures.

This will see funds directed towards key projects, including the establishment of specialist resourced provisions for children with special educational needs and disabilities at Dunnington Church of England (CofE) Primary School and Boughton Leigh Infant School and at Studley St Mary’s CofE Academy. Further allocations will address disability accessibility requirements for pupils with additional needs and safeguarding needs across the county’s schools.

The investment reflects the Council’s commitment to increasing the level of specialist resourced provision across the county as outlined in the SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2029

Key allocations include:

£110, 000 to establish specialist resourced provision at Dunnington CofE Primary School, funded by developer contributions.

£90, 000 to establish a specialist resourced provision at Boughton Leigh Infant School, funded by the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation.

£71, 000 to establish specialist resourced provision at Studley St Mary’s CofE Academy, funded by the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation.

£600, 000 for Disability Access Capital Works, funded by the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation.

£400, 000 for Safeguarding and Security Capital Works, funded by the School Condition Allocation.

“These investments underscore our dedication to providing inclusive and safe learning environments for all children in Warwickshire,” said Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education. “By expanding specialist resourced provisions, we are ensuring that children with Education, Health and Care Plans can thrive within mainstream schools, close to their communities. We are also ensuring our schools are safe and accessible.”

Cllr Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added, “This capital programme demonstrates our prudent financial management and strategic investment in the future of Warwickshire’s children. We are utilising a combination of government funding and developer contributions to deliver vital improvements that will benefit our communities for years to come. We are also making sure that we are investing in the safety of our children and improving access for all.”

The approved funding will enable the council to proceed with tendering and contracting for the projects, ensuring efficient and effective delivery.

Warwickshire County Council remains committed to meeting the growing demand for school places and ensuring that all children can thrive and grow to reach their full potential.

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: Additions to the Education Capital Programme 2024/2025

More information about education in Warwickshire is available online: Education and Learning Website