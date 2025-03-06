Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 6 March 2025

Find out more about the key items discussed at the meeting of WCC’s Cabinet on Thursday 6 March 2025.

The refresh of the Council’s Delivery Plan; approval to start the procurement process for a key financial system; acceptance of the transfer of compulsory purchase functions and sign off on a key health protection strategy all featured on the agenda of today’s meeting of Cabinet.

Cabinet approved the refreshed Council Delivery Plan (CDP) covering the period April 2025 to March 2027. The CDP is a two-year rolling plan, that supports the delivery of the Council’s priorities as set out in its Council Plan, setting out trackable actions for delivery over the next two years, it aims to provide transparency and accountability to the public, Councillors, stakeholders, and colleagues.

Cabinet also gave the green light to start a procurement process for the provision of an accounting system. The contract for the Council's current system is due to expire in December 2027. The Council's financial system ensures accurate and timely payment to suppliers, monitoring and forecasting of revenue costs and capital projects and the production of the Council's statement of accounts.

In March 2024 Warwickshire County Council become one of only four councils to secure a Level 2 Devolution Deal which will provide the Council with new powers and funding. This includes additional land assembly and compulsory purchase powers for housing and regeneration purposes. The Council will work closely with District and Borough Councils, as the local planning authorities, to use these powers effectively. The transfer aims to support regeneration schemes, build more affordable housing, and enhance strategic planning. Although compulsory purchase is often a last resort, having this power increases the Council’s ability to influence and shape development. Following Cabinet’s acceptance of these functions today, the Council will work with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to finalise the regulations, which need to be approved by Parliament before they come into effect.

Cabinet also approved the Coventry and Warwickshire Health Protection Strategy 2025-2030, which is led in partnership with Coventry City Council. This strategy, developed through extensive consultation, focuses on four key areas: sexually transmitted infections and blood-borne viruses, population immunisations, reducing health harms from environmental hazards, and tuberculosis. The Director of Public Health, in consultation with key stakeholders, will now develop and implement a detailed action plan to deliver the strategy, which will be officially launched later in March 2025.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “A busy agenda for Cabinet today saw us discuss a wide range of items. “We approved the refreshed Council Delivery Plan for 2025-2027, which outlines our priorities and actions for the next two years. We also initiated the procurement process for a new financial system to maintain our financial integrity and efficiency.

“Additionally, we accepted the transfer of compulsory purchase powers as part of our Level 2 Devolution Deal, empowering us to support regeneration and housing projects more effectively.

“Finally, we signed off on the Coventry and Warwickshire Health Protection Strategy 2025-2030, which addresses critical public health issues through a comprehensive and collaborative approach. These decisions reflect our commitment to improving the well-being of our communities and driving positive change across Warwickshire."

View a webcast of today’s meeting: WCC Cabinet - Thursday 6 March 2025