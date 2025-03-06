Warwickshire chef to Premier League stars targets growth after netting business support

An ambitious performance chef has found a recipe for success after gaining invaluable support for his business.

Having attracted the services of players from Aston Villa Football Club and several other professional footballers, Alex Taylor knew he was on to a winner with Pro Game Nutrition.

But he’s taken the company to a different level entirely since approaching Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce for business support in March last year.

Pro Game Nutrition, which is based in Coleshill, supplies ready meals for professional athletes in a range of sports. The meals are all bespoke and adjusted to the macronutrient needs of the athlete.

Alex launched Pro Game Nutrition on the back of a chance meeting with Aston Villa’s nutritionist that came about when he was forced to switch from working in a restaurant to serving in a deli during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He said he needed some help because the club was struggling to get the right food and meals for the players,” Alex said. “I came up with the idea for ready meals and personalised shopping for the players and it grew from there.

“We were asked to help a player with their recovery from an operation. They needed high protein and a diet that had a lot of anti-inflammatories. For instance, we provided a curry with a lot of turmeric and black pepper in to help the anti-inflammatory work.

“We avoid things like deep frying and we’ve helped Premier League players to get more vegetables into their diet. It’s the guidance of a nutritionist, but with a chef’s twist.”

Professional footballer Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who plays for Birmingham City on loan from Bristol City, and former Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith are among Pro Game Nutrition’s many high-profile clients.

Keen to access targeted marketing support for the company, Alex approached Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on the advice of his angel investor.

“I explained everything on the phone and was told I could get free support,” the 35-year-old added. “They linked me up with Business Advisor Cathy Homer who gave me her expert opinion on the business’ strengths and weaknesses.

“The original business got a bit confused because there were two strands with Elite Eats - an events and private catering business - forming a second part of it. So, with Cathy’s help, we completely rebranded and that’s helped the business massively.”

Alex attended a series of online workshops on business growth and marketing, including social media and networking, as part of the Chamber’s Business Support Start Up Programme.

The Start-up Programme forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

“It has made me think in a more business-orientated way,” Alex said. “I’m more organised and focused on priorities within my business. And, whenever I go to a meeting, I always make sure I have business cards with me.”

Cathy said one particular element of the free course paid dividends immediately.

“I took Alex to a networking event and that’s where he met a branding specialist,” she said. “We worked with another local business to do the design and printing for the packaging and the website has been redeveloped too.

“Alex implemented the support so quickly - he absorbed everything. The change within three or four months has been phenomenal. And not just with his business.

“When I first met Alex he was really nervous, shy and struggling with his self-confidence. Personally, it was nice to see him shine and take his product to the next level.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Business Start Up Support programme offers one-to-one business coaching and workshops to help new businesses grow and develop their fundamental business skills.

“The programme offered ProGame nutrition tailored support to help them utilise tools and strategies to support their business growth, including building their marketing skills, social media skills and networking skill.”

Cllr David Wright, Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, “Support for local businesses is one of the three priorities for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund so I am delighted that this funding has been able help a small business based in North Warwickshire receive the bespoke support needed to create success.”

This programme is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

To find out more about Pro Game Nutrition, visit the new website at https://www.progamenutrition.co.uk/.

