Shadz Care Ltd - Multiple Roles

About Us:

We have a team of trained support staff who provide a high quality service in line with Domiciliary Care Agency Regulations 2002 of the National Care Standards.

Shadz Care Ltd was established by two sisters Beulla and Beverly, who are proud in their flexibility and cooperative approach in ensuring that people who use their services receive high quality service. Both Beulla and Beverly have extensive nursing experience and knowledge on providing care that is ‘person centred’, between the two of them they have over 20 years nursing experience working in the NHS.

