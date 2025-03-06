Warwickshire’s youngsters shine at House of Commons debate

Warwickshire’s young voices took centre stage at the House of Commons on Friday, 28 February 2025, as Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) from across the UK,..

.. British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, gathered for the annual sitting of the UK Youth Parliament.

Representing Warwickshire, Kaddy (15 years old), Christian (16 years old), and Olivia (15 years old) made the county proud by voicing the concerns of young people. Kaddy spoke in the debate on whether public transport should be free for young people, advocating for fair and accessible travel. Watch the debate here (13:15): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WA0XhX-jI8A

Reflecting on the experience in parliament, Kaddy said:

“It was an incredible opportunity to stand in the House of Commons and debate issues that really matter to us. Being able to share our views, listen to others, and know that our voices are being heard on a national stage was truly inspiring.”

Christian another of Warwickshire’s representatives added:

“Meeting young people from across the UK, discussing our shared experiences, and pushing for real change was amazing. It showed how powerful youth voice can be when we come together.”

Warwickshire MYP Olivia also shared her thoughts about the experience. She said:

“Being part of the UK Youth Parliament and having the chance to speak up for young people in Warwickshire was a good experience. Representing Warwickshire in the House of Commons was one of the greatest moments that I ever had and I think it is a really important that we have these opportunities to make a difference.”

Warwickshire County Councillor, Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added:

“We are all incredibly proud of Kaddy, Christian, and Olivia for representing Warwickshire at the UK Youth Parliament. In Warwickshire we believe in empowering young people to have their voices heard and take an active role in shaping their future as a central focus of our child friendly ambitions. Events like this ensure their ideas and concerns are recognised at the highest levels.”

At the meeting of 28 February the UK Youth Parliament, comprising over 300 elected MYPs aged 11-18, discussed a range of issues important to young people, including:

16- and 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in all elections and referendums, accompanied with more political education throughout school.

Raising the National Minimum Wage for every worker under 22 to match the National Living Wage.

Making all public transport free for all young people.

Ensuring that all young people in the UK have access to a standardised level of political literacy and democratic education to improve engagement in politics on a local, national and international level to develop critical thinking skills.

Establishing period dignity, with free, accessible, good quality period products available in public spaces for everyone

These topics are part of the youth parliament's 2024-2026 manifesto, ‘Shaping Our Future, Today Not Tomorrow,’ which reflects the priorities raised by young people across the country.

The debates were streamed live on parliamentlive.tv and YouTube.

Find more information about UK Youth Parliament from the House of Commons Library Research Briefing.

Warwickshire's UK Youth Parliament representatives were chosen from the Warwickshire Youth Council to represent the young people of Warwickshire in the Youth Parliament.

Visit Child Friendly Warwickshire website to find more about Warwickshire's Youth Council: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

In the photo: Mr Speaker of the House of Commons - Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Christian, Kaddy, and Olivia