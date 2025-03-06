Find out why The Heritage Room in Nuneaton is the ideal venue for your ceremony at our next open day

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at The Heritage Room in Nuneaton on Sunday 16 March, 11am – 2pm.

Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

The recently refurbished ceremony room has a light, bright and airy feel with a beautiful vista and tasteful furnishings. Situated in Riversley Park, the venue is immediately surrounded by beautiful formal flower beds and is nearby to riverside walks and open spaces, providing excellent photo opportunities to capture your special day at its best.

The Heritage Room can provide seating for up to 50 guests for different types of legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies. To find out more about booking The Heritage Room for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageroom

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"This open day is a great opportunity for couples to visit Riversley Park and explore the bright and modern setting that The Heritage Room has to offer for ceremonies, as well as speaking to Warwickshire Registration Service. “Our Registration Service team always go above and beyond for customers and understand the importance of delivering ceremony experiences that people will treasure for a lifetime. They look forward to welcoming you on Sunday 16 March to help discuss your ceremony plans.”

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk