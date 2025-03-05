Don’t wait till it’s too late – Test your smoke alarms today!

Following a series of fires in recent weeks, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging Warwickshire residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and to test them weekly. Smoke alarms can give someone the extra seconds they need to escape a fire. The majority of homes across the country will have smoke alarms fitted, but not everyone will be aware that the average smoke alarm has a lifespan of just ten years before it needs to be replaced.

WFRS is asking residents to ensure that their smoke alarms are up to date and up to the job.

Here are their top safety tips to keep your alarms in working order:

Make sure there is at least one smoke alarm on every level of the home

Test smoke alarms once a week

Check that smoke alarms are less than 10 years old

If you have a smoke detector which runs on a battery that needs replacing, make sure to change it once a year

Fit smoke alarms in the right place - on landings and hallways and near bedrooms. Consider fitting them in rooms which have electrical appliances – e.g. a heater or charger – or other fire risks

Check on neighbours or loved ones who may need help to ensure they’re fully protected.

It is also important to have an escape plan in place, in case of a fire.

Here are some tips to help keep homes safe for you and your loved ones:

Think about how you’d all get out in a fire. Making and practising an escape plan will help ensure that everyone can get out, stay out and call 999.

Clear your escape routes. Make sure you’re able to escape without tripping over to ensure a speedy exit.

Keep your door and window keys in a known and accessible place. Make sure everyone knows where the door and window keys are kept so they can reach them easily and get out quicker in case of a fire.

Traditional smoke alarms may not be effective for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired. WFRS encourages deaf or hearing-impaired residents to consider installing sensory smoke alarms. These alarms use bright flashing lights to supplement the sound, providing a clear visual warning in case of fire, they also come with a vibrating unit attachment to raise awareness of the presence of fire.

WFRS offer a free safe and well visit, which anyone can apply for, during the visit they will provide you with fire safety advice, check that your smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed. Residents with hearing loss who live on their own and who would not be able to hear an alarm sounding without hearing aids can be provided with a free sensory smoke alarm.

The fire service will also provide advice on:

Preventing slips, trips and falls

Giving up smoking

Winter warmth

Home security

Hydration and healthy eating

Please visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue website to book your visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/apply-safe-well-visit

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Smoke alarms can help to keep you and your loved ones safe at home. They can offer vital protection, but most people simply fit and forget – they may not know if alarms are coming to the end of their lifespan or not working at all.

“You should have at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home, ideally placed on the ceiling in hallways or landings. Regardless of how many smoke alarms you have, you should test them on a regular basis to make sure they’re working properly. It is a national approach to test smoke alarms monthly, however in Warwickshire, we like to be extra safe and advise residents to test their smoke alarms weekly. To help remind you, you could test them on bin collection day each week.

“We fit smoke alarms for some of our most vulnerable residents through our safe and well checks. If you or someone you know could benefit from a safe and well visit do get in touch – they’re free of charge and will make sure that preventable measures are put in place to reduce the chances of a fatal fire.”