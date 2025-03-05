Warwickshire Museum Fundraising to Bring Henry VIII Portrait to Market Hall Museum

Warwickshire Museum Service are fundraising to bring a significant Tudor Portrait of Henry VIII to the Market Hall Museum in Warwick for everyone to enjoy.

A post on social media has led to the remarkable discovery of a significant Tudor portrait of Henry VIII hiding in plain sight.

A post on X (previously Twitter) by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire led to the remarkable discovery of an artwork commissioned by Warwickshire landowner Ralph Sheldon in the 16th century that was long thought to be lost.

Art historian and consultant for Sotheby's, Dr Adam Busiakiewicz, came across the by chance and noticed a particular painting in the background of the photo with a distinctive arched top that caught his attention.

Dr Busiakiewicz arranged a visit to view the painting in person with Warwick historian Aaron Manning. Following detailed observations and further research, he confirmed that the portrait of King Henry VIII is a Sheldon Master, part of a 22-piece portrait collection from the 1590s commissioned by Ralph Sheldon, local Warwickshire landowner. The collection features portraits of Kings, Queens, and significant contemporary international figures. The paintings were commissioned by Warwickshire landowner, Ralph Sheldon, along with four Tapestry maps, in the 1590s, for his new home at Weston House, near Shipston-on-Stour.

The 22 original portraits were sold in 1781 by decedents of Ralph Sheldon, and the paintings were dispersed. Surviving paintings from the set can be found in various collections, including the National Portrait Gallery, Eton College, Knebworth House and in several private collections, but the location of all 22 portraits is unknown.

Warwickshire Museum Service, part of Heritage & Culture Warwickshire, have completed initial research on the painting supported by conservation experts, and are hoping to complete much needed conservation work on the portrait before moving it to public display at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

Cllr Heather Timms, WCC Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to bring one of Sheldon’s original portraits into Market Hall Museum to sit alongside a portrait of the artist himself and the Sheldon Tapestry, all sited less than 20 miles from where the portraits and tapestry hung at Weston House in the 1570s. "We are committed to conserving this significant artwork and bringing it to Market Hall Museum, ensuring that this piece of our shared heritage is accessible to all."

What are the Warwickshire County Museum Service fundraising for?

The painting requires conservation work, reglazing and specialist lighting, total cost of £18,000.

A fundraising campaign is being launched in March 2025 to raise the funds needed to complete the project and return the portrait to public view in Warwick.

It is hoped Henry’s portrait will hang next to the portrait of Ralph Sheldon, adjacent to the Sheldon Tapestry Map of Warwickshire, in the gallery of Market Hall Museum, Warwick. The Market Hall is the County Museum for Warwickshire and is open to the public free of charge – attracting over 90,000 visitors each year.

Contributions to the fundraising can be made through contacting Market Hall Museum at museum@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone 01926 412501, or by visiting Market Hall Museum in person to donate.