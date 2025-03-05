The Disability Services Advocacy Team are here to support with raising awareness of the different Disability Services benefits and grants.

Dept for Work & Pensions Disability Services Advocacy Team - March Training Sessions

The Disability Services Advocacy Team are here to support with raising awareness of the different Disability Services benefits and grants. These are Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB) and Access to Work. Please see details of our upskilling sessions for external stakeholders in the month of December below. To book a place please use each of the individual links for the relevant events.

Personal Independence Payment :

This session covers what PIP is, eligibility criteria and the customer journey when making a claim, including the assessment process. There will be opportunity for Q&A at the end of the session.

11/03/2025 10am–1pm Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-jzygxel Password:DWP2025

18/03/2025 10am-1pm Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-noxpjlx Password DWP2025

25/03/2025 10am-1pm Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-zzmloer Password:DWP2025

Personal Independence Payment Change of Circumstances:

19/03/2025 13:30 –15:00 Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-krajdvg Password: DWP2025

Access to Work:

This session covers what AtW is, what it can support with, eligibility criteria and the customer journey. There will be opportunity for Q&A at the end of the session.

13/03/2025 13:30–15:00 Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-pqdrlpr Password: DWP2025

27/03/2025 13:30–15:00 Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-xmlgdpe Password: DWP2025

Disability Living Allowance:

This session covers what Disability Living Allowance for Children is, the eligibility criteria and then the whole customer journey from making a claim to receiving a decision. There will be Q&A at the end of the session.

Disability Living Allowance for Children awareness session:

20/03/2025 13.30 –15.00 Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-rpokzee Password:DWP2025

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit:

This session covers what IIDB is, who may be eligible and the customer journey both for claims for injuries and diseases. There will be opportunity for Q&A at the end of the session.

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit awareness session:

06/03/2025 2pm – 3pm Register: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dsat/t-dvrejaa Password DWP2025

If you need to contact the team, please contact us on the below email address:

disabilityservices.advocacyteam@dwp.gov.uk