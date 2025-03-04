Ride, Walk, Wheel Week is back later this month

Love to Ride’s celebration of all things active travel is back for 2025 between 24 and 30 March.

With the weather taking a turn for the better and spring just around the corner, residents are being encouraged to leave the car at home and enjoy the benefits of riding, walking and wheeling, as well as for the chance to win great prizes!

Warwickshire County Council have partnered with Love to Ride to bring a fun, free active travel challenge to Warwickshire. Powered by Love to Ride’s game-changing app, Ride, Walk, Wheel Week has one simple mission - to get more people enjoying the benefits of leaving the car at home, wherever they may be heading.

This is an in-app only event so why not download the app today: Mobile App : Love to Ride Warwickshire

Active travel has been shown to boost mental and physical health, reduce stress and anxiety, as well as being a great way to save money and help protect the planet. Encouraging people to travel more sustainably is a key priority for the Council.

Whether it’s a trip to work or school, to visit friends, to the shop, or to the park, everyone and every type of transport journey is welcome during Ride, Walk, Wheel Week. Getting outside in the fresh spring air and encouraging others to do the same is more important than the number of miles that residents travel.

Everyone is welcome to take part, no matter how little or often they currently ride, walk or wheel for transport. There are also plenty of prizes to be won, including £250 in cash.

Here’s how people can take part:

Download the Love to Ride app and create an account.

Pledge to ride, walk or wheel at least one trip for transport during Ride, Walk, Wheel Week.

Log a ride, walk or wheel trip for transport using the app for the chance to win prizes. More trips = more prize draw entries.

Encourage others to get involved so they can enjoy the benefits too.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Ride, Walk, Wheel Week is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to make the leap, leave the car at home and choose active travel for their shorter journeys. I hope as many people as possible download the Love to Ride App, make their pledge for the week for the chance to win some great prizes.

“It is our hope that the considerable ongoing investments in active travel infrastructure across Warwickshire will mean that more of our residents can reap the environmental and health benefits of this form of travel all year round.”

To start your active travel adventures today, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Find out more about Active Travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel