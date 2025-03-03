Youth service hosts empowering event for young women

To mark International Women's Day (IWD) on 8 March, Warwickshire’s Youth Service is excited to announce a special event dedicated to young women.

The event, taking place from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday 8 March at Lillington Youth Centre, invites 11–18-year-olds from across the county to come together to celebrate the great things that women can achieve. The theme will be VOICE, providing numerous opportunities for young people to express their thoughts and opinions.

International Women's Day is celebrated globally in recognition of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said:

“ International Women's Day is a vital opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of women and to amplify their voices. As a child friendly county, we want all voices, especially young voices, to be heard. This event is an excellent platform for young women to express themselves, learn, and be inspired. I am honoured to be part of this celebration and look forward to supporting the empowerment of our future leaders.”

The event is completely free and will feature a variety of activities and youth work support. Attendees can look forward to:

Guest speakers: Inspirational figures offering advice and guidance.

Entertainment: Enjoy live music and poetry readings.

To join the celebration, please sign up using the online form.

For more information about Warwickshire Youth Service visit the webpage: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice