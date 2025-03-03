Warwickshire Country Parks Unveils 2024 Annual Review

The review highlights the rich variety of projects taking place to enable visitors and wildlife to get the most from our valued green spaces.

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to share its 2024 Annual Review of its Country Parks service, highlighting a year filled with conservation and park enhancements, new business ventures and visitor attractions, and a vast range of events and activities offered to people of all ages.

The ten Warwickshire country parks, greenways and nature reserves welcomed an impressive number of visitors at just under one million, reflecting the growing appreciation for the health benefits provided by green spaces. The review showcases the ongoing commitment of the Country Parks service to enhance and develop the sites, ensuring they remain accessible and enjoyable for all residents and visitors.

Popular events like Wellbeing Walks, Toddler Trundles, and a variety of craft workshops and bushcraft sessions continued to attract families and individuals looking to connect with nature and learn new skills. The school holiday events hosted by the education rangers provided a welcome option for families looking to spend active time outdoors, reflected in their high uptake.

2024 also saw the introduction of multiple exciting concessions, including the Farmers Fayre Café at Ryton Pools, Pit Stop Coffee Shop at Pooley Country Park, and a new bike hire at The Stratford Greenway.

Environmental initiatives have also been a highlight of the year, including ongoing efforts to improve biodiversity. The identification of multiple new species has been a promising indicator of the success of conservation strategies.

“Warwickshire’s Country Parks are essential to enhancing the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Culture, and Environment at Warwickshire County Council. “This Annual Review demonstrates our dedication to connecting people with nature and preserving our beautiful green spaces for future generations.”

Looking ahead, the Country Parks service plans to continue to expand its offerings, undertake further projects to promote biodiversity, begin new collaborations with partner organisations, and further develop its events programme.

To read the full Warwickshire Country Parks 2024 Annual Review, please visit https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-2141758388-199.

For more information on Warwickshire Country Parks, visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk.