National Secondary School Offer Day in Warwickshire

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places at secondary schools today (Monday 3 March) with a record number of children being offered one of their top three school choices.

Today is National Offer Day, when Year 6 children and up and down the country learn which secondary school they will attend for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This year, there were 6,978 Warwickshire children who applied for a secondary place by the application deadline of 31 October, a fall of almost 3% on the previous year.

Of those, 82.3% have been offered a place at their first-choice school. A further 13.5% have been offered a place at another of their school choices, meaning a total of 95.8% have been offered a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

Almost all parents and carers now apply for their secondary school place online. They will receive an email, or can check WCC’s online parent portal, on Monday 3 March to get details of their school offer and instructions on what to do next. Letters to the remaining applicants have been posted.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “Firstly, thank you to all those families who responded to our encouragement last autumn to get their applications in by the 31 October deadline, which has directly impacted on the increase in Warwickshire families who are being offered one of their top three preference schools this week. I’m also delighted to see that our work to ensure we have the necessary school places in the areas where they are needed has resulted in an increase in first preference offers overall. We wish all our Year 6 children every success as they begin their secondary school journey in Warwickshire.”

For the second year running, the Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of each family. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action beyond waiting to hear about transition arrangements from their school(s).

More information for parents and carers on school admissions is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions