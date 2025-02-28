Warwickshire says NO MORE silence for victims of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and its partners are supporting NO More Week (2-8 March) to help shine a spotlight on help and support for victim-survivors of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.

It is estimated that domestic abuse impacts *1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men, and sexual violence impacts **1 in 4 women and 1 in 18 for men. Domestic abuse or sexual violence can affect anyone regardless of gender, sexual orientation, faith, age or disability.

In addition to a social media campaign, WCC has also launched a radio advert that will be played at varying times up until the middle of March on Capital Mid Counties. Also, look out for a county-wide advertising campaign to promote messages of help and support for victim-survivors of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence from 10 March 2025.

Across the week Warwickshire will stand in solidarity for all the victim-survivors across the county. The theme for this year is NO MORE SILENCE. No one should suffer at the hands of a perpetrator, if you are looking for help then please do access the links to support that are available to you from local and national services.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “On this day of action for victim-survivors, we also pause to think about friends and family members who are subject to coercive control and who no longer reach out for support as they have been silenced.”

She added: “This very important campaign helps to enhance the voices of victim-survivors and allow them to tell their stories. If you or someone you know needs support, please share the links to the supportive organisations across the county and also nationwide. There is help no matter what your situation is, Warwickshire will help you. To find out more go to www.talk2someone.org.uk You Are Not Alone.”

For many victim-survivors, silence is a way of life when living with a perpetrator. Abuse can take many forms that includes:

Physical Abuse: This includes physical harm such as hitting, punching, kicking and strangulation.

Emotional Abuse: This involves actions that harm a person's self-worth or emotional well-being, such as name-calling, shaming, humiliation, and isolation.

Psychological Abuse (Coercive control): This includes controlling behaviour and stalking, threats and intimidation.

Financial Abuse: This involves controlling a person's financial resources, restricting access to money, or preventing them from working.

Sexual Abuse: This is any non-consensual sexual activity, which includes rape and forced sex acts.

Technological Abuse: This includes monitoring online activities, cyberbullying and distributing explicit photos or videos, without consent.

Victim-survivor’s voices should be heard and used as a basis for change. In early 2025, Warwickshire County Council and its partners launched its Safe Accommodation Strategy.

In line with the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, the strategy looks at five objectives to help victim survivors of domestic abuse. These objectives include:

Early intervention and prevention: that victim-survivors (adults and children) are supported at an early stage and provided with options to remain safe at home to prevent homelessness. This includes holding perpetrators to account for their behaviour.

Accessible services: that victim-survivors and professionals know how to access safe accommodation options, both within and outside of Warwickshire.

Appropriate safe accommodation: that accommodation options and appropriate support is in place for all victim- survivors who need it.

Multi-agency delivery: that victim-survivors needs will be met by effective, collaborative multi-agency support

Support to return home or move on: victim-survivors are supported to return home safely and/or move into alternative permanent accommodation.

Improvements have already been made following the implementation of the Safe Accommodation Duty, which have benefited victim-survivors in Warwickshire. These include:

A new children’s service, which works with children and young people, providing support for children aged 4 -17 years old

The implementation of two dedicated outreach workers to support victim-survivors with accessing safe accommodation in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police and it’s specialist Domestic Abuse Rape and serious sexual offences Team (DART) focus on high -risk DA, rape and serious sexual offence cases.

Victim survivors are reminded that You Are Not Alone. If you need help and support, please go to www.talk2someone.org.uk (a partnership website providing information on local and national services).

Warwickshire Domestic Violence Service

Warwickshire County Council commissions the provider, Refuge to provide the service. This is a countywide service that offers help and support to women, men and children experiencing domestic violence in Warwickshire. If you live in Warwickshire, you can call 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker. If you are not able to call, please email DVSW@refuge.org.uk Always call 999 in an emergency.

SafeLine

SafeLine is a specialist charity providing a range of services across Warwickshire to support all survivors of rape and sexual abuse. please visit www.safeline.org.uk or call the team on 01926 402498 (or text 07860 027573).