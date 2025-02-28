Day Club at Galanos House

Galanos House - Providing day care for your loved one.

Our day club is tailored so everyone can maintain their independence and interests for as long as possible - giving you the reassurance that they are safe and enjoying their time with us.

Have you been thinking about day care for your loved one?

We know that this can be a very difficult decision. We are here to support you and happy to answer any questions or concerns that you might have.

We have a great time and get involved in lots of activities including art, crafts, games, reminiscence, exercise, quizzes, baking etc. We also enjoy some quiet time and relaxation.

Join us for the Day

A typical day includes a three-course meal, and all refreshments through-out the day. If you would like to join us for a trial session and have your lunch with us, from 11-2pm, there is no charge for this. For more information and to check eligibility and pricing, please contact Denise Goodwin on 01926 812185 or dgoodwin@britishlegion.org.uk