Applications are now being taken for Warwickshire County Council’s Induction Accelerator Fund

Warwickshire businesses can benefit from a new fund from Warwickshire County Council’s Skills Hub to enable them to induct new employees or apprentices into sustainable and net zero focused roles.

In response to business outlining some of the challenges they face when creating such roles, the Warwickshire Skills Hub, supported by the counites Districts and Boroughs, has created a programme of funding which will specifically support Warwickshire businesses to shape an in-depth induction offer. The offer includes bespoke wrap around support, training and mentoring, something businesses have stated is a huge need when supporting new recruits to acquire the right tools to be effective in their new role.

The programme, funded by UKSPF, can offer up to £1000 of support to individuals who are new to the industry (such as apprentices or individuals who were previously unemployed) and entering into a role which is considered to be sustainable or support the businesses to work towards net zero ambitions as per the below.

Induction Accelerator Fund for apprentices – Businesses who recruit an apprentice or individuals who are unemployed into new and emerging technologies such as Vehicle Electrification, Battery Technology, Digital Skills or a standard that supports the Net Zero and Sustainability agenda, can apply to the fund for £1,000 salary support. This is capped at 5 people per business and the apprenticeship must begin prior to 15th March 2025.

Induction Accelerator Fund for new employees – Businesses who recruit a new employee who may have been previously unemployed (in the last 6 months) into new and emerging technologies such as Vehicle Electrification, Battery Technology, Digital Skills or a standard that supports the Net Zero and Sustainability agenda, can apply to this fund for £1,000 salary support. This is capped at 5 people per business and employment must begin prior to 15th March 2025.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted that the Warwickshire Skills Hub is able to launch the Induction Accelerator Fund which is responsive to business needs. We look forward to seeing new apprentices and those who are unemployed move into such important roles, which will contribute significantly to meeting the needs of Warwickshire’s and the UK Governments net zero ambitions.”

The Warwickshire Skills Hub and their Future Skills Business Skills Support Advisors are on hand to support businesses to design the support needed in order to build effective induction and onboarding programmes.

For further information or to apply to the Induction Accelerator Fund, please contact please contact Louise Stolz, Future Skills Business Support Advisor: louisestolz@warwickshire.gov.uk