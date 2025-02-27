Stay safe in the kitchen this pancake day

With Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday) on 4 March marking the start of Lent, many will be reaching for their frying pans to enjoy delicious pancakes.

However, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to prioritise fire safety in the kitchen.

Over the past year in Warwickshire, WFRS has been called out to 121 kitchen fires. That is about two per week. So, they are taking the opportunity of Pancake Day to highlight the importance of understanding cooking risks. Pan fires can ignite quickly and cause severe damage. With children eager to join in the pancake fun, it's vital to stay vigilant in the kitchen.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Making pancakes is a fun family activity, but remember that over half of house fires start in the kitchen. Be especially cautious when cooking with hot oil.

“Protect your family by keeping the kitchen tidy, moving flammable items away from heat sources, and ensuring pans are clean and in good condition. Always supervise children in the kitchen and never leave any cooking unattended. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Pancake Day.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s top pancake day safety tips include:

- Never leave a frying pan unattended when the heat is on.

- Do not move a pan if it catches fire.

- Always switch off the heat source before leaving the room.

- Always supervise children in the kitchen.

If a pan catches fire:

- Do not take risks. Turn off the heat if safe to do so but never throw water on the fire.

- Do not attempt to tackle the fire yourself.

- Get out, stay out, and call 999.

Ensure your home has working smoke alarms to provide early warning in case of fire. Have a clear escape plan, making sure to talk through this escape plan with everyone who lives with you, including children.

For more information and advice on staying fire safe, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety

More information about kitchen safety can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/kitchen-fire-safety